All the Pandora gifts we’ll be snapping up in the Black Friday sales

Go on, treat yo' self.

Pandora sale
by Lily Anderson
Posted

One shop that reminds us of special occasions (more than most) is Pandora. The queues, the #luckygirl hashtags, the endless charms. It's a gifting season staple.

Whether you’re looking to buy a charm, pair of earrings or a bangle, Pandora items are fab gifts, especially when they're on offer.

January sales are just around the corner, and we're hoping Pandora will be showering us with cheeky discounts.

Until then, we've rounded up the best Pandora jewellery that is on sale, because it's never too early to treat yourself.

The best items in the Pandora sale:

Gallery

SHOP: Best Pandora Black Friday Sales

Circle Of Sparkle Gift Set
1 of 3

A gorgeous set of a necklace and earring circles, adorned in shimmering stones embossed with the Pandora logo on the reverse.

Sparkling Statement Halo Gift Set
2 of 3

Add some colour to your jewellery collection with this stunning halo pendant necklace and earrings set.

Sparkling Herbarium Gift Set
3 of 3

This sterling silver necklace and earring set encompass the beauty of nature, forming gorgeous geometric shapes inspired by petals and leaves.

Didn't see anything you loved? Here are some fab Pandora products you can bag on Amazon.

How much does delivery cost on Pandora?

Before you start shopping for Christmas presents in the Pandora sale, it's essential to factor in the cost of shipping. Pandora offers standard deliver for £2.99 and Express delivery at £5.99.

