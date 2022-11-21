All the Pandora gifts we’ll be snapping up in the Black Friday sales

One shop that reminds us of special occasions (more than most) is Pandora. The queues, the #luckygirl hashtags, the endless charms. It's a gifting season staple.

Whether you’re looking to buy a charm, pair of earrings or a bangle, Pandora items are fab gifts, especially when they're on offer.

January sales are just around the corner, and we're hoping Pandora will be showering us with cheeky discounts.

Until then, we've rounded up the best Pandora jewellery that is on sale, because it's never too early to treat yourself.

The best items in the Pandora sale:

Gallery SHOP: Best Pandora Black Friday Sales 1 of 3 A gorgeous set of a necklace and earring circles, adorned in shimmering stones embossed with the Pandora logo on the reverse. 2 of 3 Add some colour to your jewellery collection with this stunning halo pendant necklace and earrings set. 3 of 3 This sterling silver necklace and earring set encompass the beauty of nature, forming gorgeous geometric shapes inspired by petals and leaves.

Didn't see anything you loved? Here are some fab Pandora products you can bag on Amazon.

