I’m a shopping writer and these are the best Black Friday fashion deals I’m anticipating this year

If you haven’t heard already, though we’re sure you have by now, Black Friday is well on its way. For those of you who love treating yourselves to an ASOS or H&M haul (guilty), you're in luck, because as November rolls around, you'll have access to the best Black Friday fashion deals from our holy-grail brands.

Some of our go to fashion retailers such as PLT and River Island will be taking part in the giant sales event, giving us the chance to grab some sweet deals on wardrobe staples such a warm winter coats, daring cocktail dresses and of course casual classics. We’re just hoping Adanola’s cult classic leggings will make the Black Friday cut because let’s face it - who doesn’t want a pair for themselves at a discounted price?

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is an annual sales event that typically takes place on the last Friday of November and comes from the United States. Black Friday happens the day after the US holiday, Thanksgiving, and usually marks the start of the Christmas shopping season.

When is Black Friday

Black Friday will take place on November 24 so mark your calendars for what can only be described as the shopping event of the year. You'll even be able to get some deals on Christmas presents for your loved ones.

Who will have the best Black Friday fashion deals?

You’ll notice that the majority of your go to sites are taking part in Black Friday discounts, but the trick is finding the retailers with the most worthwhile sales. We’ve put together the ultimate guide on where to shop this Black Friday so you can make the most out of the pre Christmas sale season. You can also view our best general Black Friday deals here.

What about Cyber Monday?

Following Black Friday comes Cyber Monday, another day of deals perfect if you missed out on all the Black Friday deals. So don’t worry, if you’d rather relax after work on Friday and leave the deal searching for the following week.

Though Black Friday is yet to begin, we've found the top retailers that we will be bookmarking for the sales event. Take a look at them below...

SHOP: the best Black Friday fashion websites

1. H+M www2.hm.com View offer Description Cool yet chic, bold yet versatile, H&M has it all. We're glad they're on board with Black Friday. www2.hm.com View offer

2. ASOS www.asos.com View offer Description ASOS are like your big sister: they always tell you what's new and what you should be wearing. ... read more www.asos.com View offer

3. Adanola adanola.com View offer Description Though they haven't got a dedicated Black Friday page, rest assured as Adanola will be taking part ... read more adanola.com View offer

4. EGO ego.co.uk View offer Description EGO are usually associated with killer heels but what if we told you they have a range of clothing ... read more ego.co.uk View offer

5. Debenhams www.debenhams.com View offer Description Department store Debenhams is a perfect go to for a bargain, but when Black Friday comes around ... read more www.debenhams.com View offer

6. Uniqlo www.uniqlo.com View offer Description High street fashion retailer uniqlo knows a thing or two about basics, and we are ready for their ... read more www.uniqlo.com View offer

7. TALA www.wearetala.com View offer Description Activewear brand tala is the perfect go to for sportwear you can trust. With a range of products ... read more www.wearetala.com View offer

8. Superdry www.superdry.com View offer Description Superdry have been on our radar for Black Friday, so we're pleased they'll be getting involved in ... read more www.superdry.com View offer

9. River Island www.riverisland.com View offer Description River Island know how to make any outfit classy, so we were pleased to see that they will be ... read more www.riverisland.com View offer

10. Nasty Gal www.nastygal.com View offer Description A grunge lovers dream (or anyone with even a slightly alternative fashion taste), Nasty Gal is ... read more www.nastygal.com View offer

11. Boux Avenue www.bouxavenue.com View offer Description Cosy and comfy, you can trust Boux Avenue for some good quality nightwear, lingerie and everything ... read more www.bouxavenue.com View offer

12. Ann Summers www.annsummers.com View offer Description Looking for a new bra but don't want to fork out loads of cash? Ann Summers is your solution, with ... read more www.annsummers.com View offer

13. Bershka www.bershka.com View offer Description If you're looking for clothes you spotted on Pinterest, chances are they're from Bershka. Their ... read more www.bershka.com View offer

14. PrettyLittleThing www.prettylittlething.com View offer Description What can we say about PLT? They have fashion down to a T. Take a look at their website now and ... read more www.prettylittlething.com View offer

15. Boohoo www.boohoo.com View offer Description Affordable fashion retailer Boohoo is getting ready for this years Black Friday sale already, and ... read more www.boohoo.com View offer

16. Urban Outfitters www.google.com View offer Description Similar to Nasty Gal (but slightly more expensive) Urban Outfitters is aimed toward a slightly ... read more www.google.com View offer

17. Monki www.monki.com View offer Description Sister to H&M, Monki is a go to for a good deal this sale season. You can find some top tier ... read more www.monki.com View offer

18. New Look www.newlook.com View offer Description A high street classic, you'll be sure to find some good deals come this Black Friday at New Look. ... read more www.newlook.com View offer