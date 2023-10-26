  1. Home|
I’m a shopping writer and these are the best Black Friday fashion deals I’m anticipating this year

It's the Friday we've all been waiting for...

by Emma Richardson |
Published on
If you haven’t heard already, though we’re sure you have by now, Black Friday is well on its way. For those of you who love treating yourselves to an ASOS or H&M haul (guilty), you're in luck, because as November rolls around, you'll have access to the best Black Friday fashion deals from our holy-grail brands.

Some of our go to fashion retailers such as PLT and River Island will be taking part in the giant sales event, giving us the chance to grab some sweet deals on wardrobe staples such a warm winter coats, daring cocktail dresses and of course casual classics. We’re just hoping Adanola’s cult classic leggings will make the Black Friday cut because let’s face it - who doesn’t want a pair for themselves at a discounted price?

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is an annual sales event that typically takes place on the last Friday of November and comes from the United States. Black Friday happens the day after the US holiday, Thanksgiving, and usually marks the start of the Christmas shopping season.

When is Black Friday

Black Friday will take place on November 24 so mark your calendars for what can only be described as the shopping event of the year. You'll even be able to get some deals on Christmas presents for your loved ones.

Who will have the best Black Friday fashion deals?

You’ll notice that the majority of your go to sites are taking part in Black Friday discounts, but the trick is finding the retailers with the most worthwhile sales. We’ve put together the ultimate guide on where to shop this Black Friday so you can make the most out of the pre Christmas sale season. You can also view our best general Black Friday deals here.

What about Cyber Monday?

Following Black Friday comes Cyber Monday, another day of deals perfect if you missed out on all the Black Friday deals. So don’t worry, if you’d rather relax after work on Friday and leave the deal searching for the following week.

Though Black Friday is yet to begin, we've found the top retailers that we will be bookmarking for the sales event. Take a look at them below...

SHOP: the best Black Friday fashion websites

1. H+M

H+M

www2.hm.com

Description

Cool yet chic, bold yet versatile, H&M has it all. We're glad they're on board with Black Friday.

H+M

www2.hm.com

2. ASOS

ASOS

www.asos.com

Description

ASOS are like your big sister: they always tell you what's new and what you should be wearing.

ASOS

www.asos.com

3. Adanola

Adanola

adanola.com

Description

Though they haven't got a dedicated Black Friday page, rest assured as Adanola will be taking part

Adanola

adanola.com

4. EGO

EGO

ego.co.uk

Description

EGO are usually associated with killer heels but what if we told you they have a range of clothing

EGO

ego.co.uk

5. Debenhams

Debenhams

www.debenhams.com

Description

Department store Debenhams is a perfect go to for a bargain, but when Black Friday comes around

Debenhams

www.debenhams.com

6. Uniqlo

Uniqlo

www.uniqlo.com

Description

High street fashion retailer uniqlo knows a thing or two about basics, and we are ready for their

Uniqlo

www.uniqlo.com

7. TALA

TALA

www.wearetala.com

Description

Activewear brand tala is the perfect go to for sportwear you can trust. With a range of products

TALA

www.wearetala.com

8. Superdry

fur coat

www.superdry.com

Description

Superdry have been on our radar for Black Friday, so we're pleased they'll be getting involved in

fur coat

www.superdry.com

9. River Island

River Island

www.riverisland.com

Description

River Island know how to make any outfit classy, so we were pleased to see that they will be

River Island

www.riverisland.com

10. Nasty Gal

Nasty Gal

www.nastygal.com

Description

A grunge lovers dream (or anyone with even a slightly alternative fashion taste), Nasty Gal is

Nasty Gal

www.nastygal.com

11. Boux Avenue

Boux Avenue

www.bouxavenue.com

Description

Cosy and comfy, you can trust Boux Avenue for some good quality nightwear, lingerie and everything

Boux Avenue

www.bouxavenue.com

12. Ann Summers

Ann Summers

www.annsummers.com

Description

Looking for a new bra but don't want to fork out loads of cash? Ann Summers is your solution, with

Ann Summers

www.annsummers.com

13. Bershka

Bershka

www.bershka.com

Description

If you're looking for clothes you spotted on Pinterest, chances are they're from Bershka. Their

Bershka

www.bershka.com

14. PrettyLittleThing

PrettyLittleThing

www.prettylittlething.com

Description

What can we say about PLT? They have fashion down to a T. Take a look at their website now and

PrettyLittleThing

www.prettylittlething.com

15. Boohoo

Boohoo

www.boohoo.com

Description

Affordable fashion retailer Boohoo is getting ready for this years Black Friday sale already, and

Boohoo

www.boohoo.com

16. Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters

www.google.com

Description

Similar to Nasty Gal (but slightly more expensive) Urban Outfitters is aimed toward a slightly

Urban Outfitters

www.google.com

17. Monki

Monki

www.monki.com

Description

Sister to H&M, Monki is a go to for a good deal this sale season. You can find some top tier

Monki

www.monki.com

18. New Look

New Look

www.newlook.com

Description

A high street classic, you'll be sure to find some good deals come this Black Friday at New Look.

New Look

www.newlook.com

Emma Richardson is a Beauty & Fashion Product Writer for heat. She covers shopping, lifestyle, celebs and anything trending.

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us