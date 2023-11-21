  1. Home|
The celeb lot tell us what they’re buying from PrettyLittleThing this Black Friday

They've found the hidden gems worth adding to cart 👀

PLT celebs
by Aimee Jakes |
Published
PLT
PLT Black Printed Mesh Diamante Hot Fix Low Rise Maxi Skirt
xxx
PLT Black Velvet Side Cut Out Detail Bodycon Dress
cc
PLT Gold Sheer Sequin Bandeau Bodycon Dress
xxx
PLT Purple Sheer Chiffon Ruched Detail Asymmetric Drape Bodycon Dress
PLT
PLT Black Slinky Extreme Plunge Maxi Dress
xxx
PLT Black Sequin Cross Over Crop Top
xxxx
PLT Black Coated Denim Stitch Detail Corset
xx
PLT Black Coated Denim Stitch Detail Straight Leg Jeans
PLT
cc
xx
PLT Black Corsage Ruched Faux Leather High Neck Bodycon Dress

Black Friday is officially Black Friday-ing and we are feeling very overwhelmed with the sheer amount of deals, bargains and purse-friendly clobber screaming our name. It's a hard life, huh!

Our advice? If you want to tackle the sales like a bonafide pro, we strongly suggest you 1) consider your Christmas party outfit 2) look to your favourite celebs for inspiration 3) head over to PrettyLittleThing, who are offering seriously generous discounts across everything. (No boring '10 per cent offs' around here!)

So it was a massive coincidence(!) when we spotted a few of our favourite celebs sharing their go-to glam outfits from PLT and we felt it was only fair to share them with you, too. A sign from the universe if you ask us.

Your fun December wardrobe depends on it. 💅

Millie Court

Love Island's Millie Court looks incredible, no matter what she wears and she has an eye for quirky-yet-stylish nighttime fits that are worthy of their own Instagram post. In collaboration with PLT, the star shares her favourite deals to snap up for Black Friday and you can shop them in all their glory below...

1. PLT Black Printed Mesh Diamante Hot Fix Low Rise Maxi Skirt

PLT
Price: £21

www.prettylittlething.com

Description

Shop the matching top,

PLT
2. PLT Black Velvet Side Cut Out Detail Bodycon Dress

xxx
Price: £31

www.prettylittlething.com

xxx
3. PLT Gold Sheer Sequin Bandeau Bodycon Dress

cc
Price: £26

www.prettylittlething.com

cc
4. PLT Purple Sheer Chiffon Ruched Detail Asymmetric Drape Bodycon Dress

xxx

www.prettylittlething.com

Molly Smith

Molly Smith also shared her favourite glitzy picks from PrettyLittleThing for Black Friday and WOWZA. The Love Island icon has found plenty of Christmas party-worthy frocks and luckily for us, they're mega-discounted for this weekend only. Shop Molly's PLT outfits below...

5. PLT Black Slinky Extreme Plunge Maxi Dress

PLT
Price: £29

www.prettylittlething.com

PLT
6. PLT Black Sequin Cross Over Crop Top

xxx

www.prettylittlething.com

Description

Shop the [matching skirt,

7. PLT Black Coated Denim Stitch Detail Corset

xxxx
Price: £23

www.prettylittlething.com

xxxx
8. PLT Black Coated Denim Stitch Detail Straight Leg Jeans

xx
Price: £29

www.prettylittlething.com

xx
Mary Bedford

Mary Bedfordis one of our favourite fashionistas from Love Island so we were chuffed to learn she's also shared her favourite nighttime picks for making an entrance. Shop Mary's discounted favourites below...

11. PLT Black Corsage Ruched Faux Leather High Neck Bodycon Dress

xx
Price: £27

www.prettylittlething.com

xx
Price: £27

www.prettylittlething.com

