17 of the best weird and funky Christmas baubles for 2022 ✨

Everyone knows that the best part of Christmas is decorating the tree, so why not get started on the Christmas festivities? Yes, we know its November, but we won't judge you for jumping the gun. In fact, we're here to help you get your hands on all the best decorations before anyone else does. Instead of going with the classic glittery baubles this year, why not try something a little different? Yes- grab yourself some weird Christmas baubles for your 2022 tree.

It is with great pleasure that we can proudly present to you... the BEST and funkiest baubles of 2022. We've done all the hunting so you don't have to and we've collated a list of all the good ones. From Disney to dragon baubles (yep, you read that right), you can relax and get stuck in.

They're selling out fast so you'd better be quick, or you'll be stuck with that bargain pack of nine plain red baubles again. Don't be that person. Get browsing.

SHOP: The best unusual and weird Christmas baubles for 2022

Gallery The 17 best Christmas baubles for 2022 1 of 17 CREDIT: truffle shuffle If you weren't traumatised by this figure as a kid, then decorate your tree with the most sinister villian ever seen on the screen...Feathers McGraw. 2 of 17 CREDIT: glow Choose from a wide variety of food-themed glass ornaments, including hotdogs, broccoli or even a full English breakfast. Anyone else hungry? 3 of 17 CREDIT: rockett st george This pop culture icon will fit right into your Christmas tree, next to the tinsel and sparkly lights. Basically, if Elton John was an object, he would be a Christmas tree. 4 of 17 CREDIT: john lewis We're obsessed with this Scandinavian inspired bauble (* fish smell thankfully not included *). 5 of 17 CREDIT: Paperchase At Christmas time, we all sit around and discuss what we are grateful for in this world. Our answer? Greggs' vegan sausage roll, of course, no question. Celebrate the iconic piece of British culture with this bauble. 6 of 17 CREDIT: etsy Maybe take this one down before the grandparents come over, it'll save you having to explain the meaning behind this bauble. 7 of 17 CREDIT: Amazon Christmas is the time of year for drinks and merriment, so why not bring those festive tipples onto your tree this year with these glam tequila baubles? 8 of 17 CREDIT: Wayfair Although this dragon bauble might give you nightmares, we're kind of obsessed - okay, really obsessed. The handpainted icy metallic hues are so unique and will stand out as the centrepiece of your tree. Plus, it'll definitely get people talking. 9 of 17 CREDIT: onbuy If you sobbed like a baby at that opening scene in Up, then this is the bauble for you. It'll look adorable hanging from your tree - we just wish there was a little Dug puppy on the front porch. (Now with added snow!) 10 of 17 CREDIT: eBay If you're a house of beer lovers then this bauble from Gisela Graham would make a great addition to your tree in 2022. You could even go for a drinks-themed tree with your tequila baubles (you've already added those to your basket, right?) 11 of 17 CREDIT: Wayfair Obsessed with dogs and feel like shouting it from the rooftops? Well, you might try starting with this adorable bauble of a beagle dressed in Santa clothes. 12 of 17 CREDIT: Wayfair We didn't know how badly this bright green frog bauble was missing from our lives... until now, that is. 13 of 17 CREDIT: Etsy Hot chocolate is easily the best part of winter, and these felt mugs filled with coco make us feel warm and fuzzy inside. Plus, the shop that makes these, Ornaments 4 Orphans, is a member of the Fair Trade Federation: "Every purchase strengthens families, enriches communities and helps orphans and vulnerable children in the areas the items are sourced". 14 of 17 CREDIT: Amazon BABY YODA. Hello Star Wars fans, this is the bauble for you (is that an understatement?). This is just too cute and will make you smile every time you pass your tree. Go onnn. 15 of 17 CREDIT: Wayfair Just like us, gnomes get stressed and need to meditate. Bag this unique cross-legged ornament to stand out from the rest, or gift it to your yoga-loving bestie. 16 of 17 CREDIT: Best Years Another adorable option for your tree in 2022. This festive chap will make your tree a tad more international. After all, Santa does fly across the whole globe, including to the savannah. 17 of 17 CREDIT: Wild Sea Calligraphy A personalised option, this teal-y turquoise bauble will look great against the deep green of your tree.

Enjoy that Christmas bauble list? We thought you might.

