17 of the best weird and funky Christmas baubles for 2022 ✨

All the essentials to give your Christmas tree some extra pizzazz.

weird christmas baubles on purple background
by Lucy Smith |
Posted

Everyone knows that the best part of Christmas is decorating the tree, so why not get started on the Christmas festivities? Yes, we know its November, but we won't judge you for jumping the gun. In fact, we're here to help you get your hands on all the best decorations before anyone else does. Instead of going with the classic glittery baubles this year, why not try something a little different? Yes- grab yourself some weird Christmas baubles for your 2022 tree.

It is with great pleasure that we can proudly present to you... the BEST and funkiest baubles of 2022. We've done all the hunting so you don't have to and we've collated a list of all the good ones. From Disney to dragon baubles (yep, you read that right), you can relax and get stuck in.

They're selling out fast so you'd better be quick, or you'll be stuck with that bargain pack of nine plain red baubles again. Don't be that person. Get browsing.

SHOP: The best unusual and weird Christmas baubles for 2022

Gallery

The 17 best Christmas baubles for 2022

Wallace and Gromit Feathers McGraw Hanging Decoration
1 of 17
CREDIT: truffle shuffle

If you weren't traumatised by this figure as a kid, then decorate your tree with the most sinister villian ever seen on the screen...Feathers McGraw.

Fancy Festive Food Glass Baubles
2 of 17
CREDIT: glow

Choose from a wide variety of food-themed glass ornaments, including hotdogs, broccoli or even a full English breakfast. Anyone else hungry?

Elton John Inspired Christmas Decoration
3 of 17
CREDIT: rockett st george

This pop culture icon will fit right into your Christmas tree, next to the tinsel and sparkly lights. Basically, if Elton John was an object, he would be a Christmas tree.

Jolly General Store Sardine Tin Bauble
4 of 17
CREDIT: john lewis

We're obsessed with this Scandinavian inspired bauble (*fish smell thankfully not included*).

Vegan Sausage Roll Hanging Tree Decoration
5 of 17
CREDIT: Paperchase

At Christmas time, we all sit around and discuss what we are grateful for in this world. Our answer? Greggs' vegan sausage roll, of course, no question. Celebrate the iconic piece of British culture with this bauble.

Aubergine Fun Food Christmas Tree Decoration
6 of 17
CREDIT: etsy

Maybe take this one down before the grandparents come over, it'll save you having to explain the meaning behind this bauble.

Sass & Belle Christmas Cheer Tequila Shaped Baubles - Set of 4
7 of 17
CREDIT: Amazon

Christmas is the time of year for drinks and merriment, so why not bring those festive tipples onto your tree this year with these glam tequila baubles?

Amazon
Frost the Gothic Dragon Hanging Figurine
8 of 17
CREDIT: Wayfair

Although this dragon bauble might give you nightmares, we're kind of obsessed - okay, really obsessed. The handpainted icy metallic hues are so unique and will stand out as the centrepiece of your tree. Plus, it'll definitely get people talking.

Disney Up Festive Hanging Christmas Tree Ornament
9 of 17
CREDIT: onbuy

If you sobbed like a baby at that opening scene in Up, then this is the bauble for you. It'll look adorable hanging from your tree - we just wish there was a little Dug puppy on the front porch. (Now with added snow!)

GISELA GRAHAM Bottle of Northpole Brew Beer
10 of 17
CREDIT: eBay

If you're a house of beer lovers then this bauble from Gisela Graham would make a great addition to your tree in 2022. You could even go for a drinks-themed tree with your tequila baubles (you've already added those to your basket, right?)

Beagle Dog Holiday Hanging Figurine Ornament
11 of 17
CREDIT: Wayfair

Obsessed with dogs and feel like shouting it from the rooftops? Well, you might try starting with this adorable bauble of a beagle dressed in Santa clothes.

Enchanted Frog Hanging Figurine Ornament
12 of 17
CREDIT: Wayfair

We didn't know how badly this bright green frog bauble was missing from our lives... until now, that is.

Hot Chocolate Ornament - Felt Wool Fair Trade Handmade Christmas Nepal
13 of 17
CREDIT: Etsy

Hot chocolate is easily the best part of winter, and these felt mugs filled with coco make us feel warm and fuzzy inside. Plus, the shop that makes these, Ornaments 4 Orphans, is a member of the Fair Trade Federation: "Every purchase strengthens families, enriches communities and helps orphans and vulnerable children in the areas the items are sourced".

Numskull Official Star Wars The Mandalorian Baby Yoda The Child 3D Christmas Tree Decoration
14 of 17
CREDIT: Amazon

BABY YODA. Hello Star Wars fans, this is the bauble for you (is that an understatement?). This is just too cute and will make you smile every time you pass your tree. Go onnn.

Amazon
Zen Gnome Hanging Figurine
15 of 17
CREDIT: Wayfair

Just like us, gnomes get stressed and need to meditate. Bag this unique cross-legged ornament to stand out from the rest, or gift it to your yoga-loving bestie.

Knitted Woolly Mammoth Xmas Decoration
16 of 17
CREDIT: Best Years

Another adorable option for your tree in 2022. This festive chap will make your tree a tad more international. After all, Santa does fly across the whole globe, including to the savannah.

Tide Line Hand Dipped Calligraphy Baubles
17 of 17
CREDIT: Wild Sea Calligraphy

A personalised option, this teal-y turquoise bauble will look great against the deep green of your tree.

WATCH: ‘It’s Final Time Baby!’ Fleur East & Sam Thompson meet Beauty and The Geek UK’s Henry & Julie

Enjoy that Christmas bauble list? We thought you might.

So, you've pinned down all the best baubles for your glam-est tree yet but have you made a start on the all-important Christmas shopping?

No? Don't panic, we've got all the resources you could ever need BUT things are selling out already because, well, people are bored - can you blame them?

Make a start on your gift buying today and take advantage of the Black Friday sales- from beauty gifts to fitness gifts, we've really got the lot.

So kick your feet up, grab a nice hot cuppa tea and get browsin' in your armchair like the OAP you are at heart. In fact, we'll join you, we heard there was a good gin advent calendar knocking about 👀.

