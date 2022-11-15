The best cat advent calendars for your furry friend

Fall is in full swing, and in between going pumpkin picking, grabbing a pumpkin spiced latte (they're finally back) and getting our favourite sweaters out, we're starting to think about our favourite season - Christmas! Get your cat in on the fun and treat them to a cat advent calendar, because...why not?

With Christmas comes advent calendars, of course, these days there seems to be an advent calendar for everybody, wine, gin, and there are vegan advent calendars too. But who says these are only for humans?

Your furry friend can be part of the fun too! This is why we've decided to round up the best cat advent calendars. Just like you, each day throughout December, they can get a treat too, from salmon nibbles to chicken treats, they'll be sure to love it!

We've included plenty of budget-friendly cat advent calendar options, and we will be updating this page regularly. But if you're still looking to get the best deal possible, Black Friday is just around the corner.

The best cat advent calendars in 2022

Lily's Kitchen Cat Christmas Advent Calendar 42g Editor's pick View offer pets at home What we love about this calendar, is that while it's suitable for all cats, it's specifically ideal for cats with sensitive stomachs. So you can rest assured that between each treat they'll be happy. This calendar includes grain-free recipes and Festive Salmon Nibbles, as well as Cracking Chicken Nibbles.

Trixie Advent Calendar for Cats Best cat advent calendar for small cats View offer amazon You'll be getting a wide range of treats with these, with a total of 24 small snacks, this cat advent calendar is best for small breeds!

SIPW - Meowee! Cat Christmas Festive Xmas Advent Calendar Recommended View offer amazon Best for those looking for catnip treats this advent calendar is filled with catnip nibbles for your furry friend.

Cat Advent Calendar Cat Toy Bundle Best cat advent calendar for toys View offer etsy Prefer to give them toys over treats? This purrfect advent calendar has 7 different beautiful cat-nip toys for your furry friend!

Pets at Home Christmas Cat Advent Calendar Catnip Flavour 70g Best budget cat advent calendar View offer pets at home Purr-fect for fabulous felines, this Advent calendar is filled with 24 catnip-flavoured treats that are styled like creamy chocolates. Each can be broken into four so you can keep the festivities going for longer and keep your cat feeling spoilt.

Scrumbles Good Inside Out Merry Kittymas Cat Advent Calendar Recommended View offer amazon Your furry friend is going to love this cat advent calendar, all treats have functional benefits. It includes 100 per cent chicken cat treats, and dental cat treats.

And that's our round-up of the best cat advent calendars to buy for your furry friend this winter!

