Jennifer Aniston gets revenge on Sarah Jessica Parker

If pictures of Jennifer Aniston filming The Morning Show hadn’t already got us excited for the third series, news that star/producer Jen is trying to recruit a TV legend for the new series definitely will.

Yes, insiders say Jen has set her sights on Kim Cattrall.

We’re told Jen, 53, is keen to cast the former Sex And The City star for the upcoming series of the acclaimed drama, not just for her impressive on-screen talent, but also because it might piss a certain someone off.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 08: Kim Cattrall attends the Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2022 at Outernet London on November 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/WireImage )

"Jen will never admit how bitter the rivalry between her and Sarah Jessica Parker is, but it’s an open secret in Hollywood that they have zero time for one another, and that Jen had been wondering how she could keep the upper hand in the TV world,” says our source.

“The Morning Show team has got deep pockets, and Jen’s confident Kim will go for it. Getting Kim onboard and a bit of revenge at the same time is just too tempting an opportunity to pass up.”

The rivalry between Jen-An and SJP is said to go back to when Jen was in Friends and SJP was an equally huge

star in Sex And The City. However, the far bigger feud is famously between SATC co-stars Sarah and Kim, 66. Fall-out rumours first arose in 2004, and only increased after Kim ruled out doing a third SATC movie.

In 2017, Kim confirmed the feud, saying that she and Sarah had “never been friends”, and she slammed SJP when she shared her condolences following the death of Kim’s brother, saying, “Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then.”

Last year, the SATC reboot, And Just Like That... premiered without Kim, who claimed she was not asked to return. Now, with a second series on the cards, we’re told Jen and SJP's rivalry is getting intense again.

"For Jen and Sarah, it's a matter of pride, but also hugely important to their careers,” says the source. “They know the fans are watching, and so are the money people. The pressure is on them to serve up big ideas about who to cast and thew storylines that will bring in the viewers. Kim is open to any offers – she just won't work with Sarah or on SATC ever again."