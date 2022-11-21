Love Island winner announces engagement to businessman boyfriend 💍

Congratulations are in order for Love Island 2015 winner Jess Hayes who is engaged.

Jess' now-fiancé, who is known only as Zeb, popped the question after whisking her off to Ibiza on a surprise holiday following a one-year romance.

The OG Islander announced her engagement on Instagram over the weekend as she shared a video of Zeb flying her to the Balearic island on a private jet before they explored the cliffs of Es Vedrà, where he got down on one knee.

The post was simply captioned, "I love you ❤️✨."

Speaking about the proposal, Jess admitted, "We’d only been together for a year so I wasn’t expecting it. It was a massive surprise.”

She told OK!, "We went there on a private jet which was just crazy! I asked him to get some videos of me for Instagram so I was just there posing away on the edge of a cliff, and then I turned around and he got down on one knee! I was like, 'Oh my God, are you joking? Are you pranking me? Is this a real ring?’

"I didn’t get emotional at all and then about three days later I started crying when it sank in.”

Jess met her property developer fiancé through mutual friends on a night out last year and has admitted it was "love at first sight".

Her latest relationship comes after she split from former fiancé Dan Lawry - the father of her three-year-old son Presley - six months after they tragically lost their son Teddy when she suffered a miscarriage at 19 weeks.

“I was really at rock bottom and I wasn’t ready to meet someone as I was healing from what had happened. Then Zeb just came along and really saved me in so many ways. As soon as I saw him I was obsessed and we were just inseparable from then on. I just knew he was for me," she added.

Jess hinted that she was dating someone new back in May when she chatted to heat ahead of the eighth series of Love Island. She said, "I’ve always wanted a big family, but Presley has all my attention for now because he’s at a tricky stage. My partner’s got a little girl who’s eight, so I’ve taken on the role of stepmum, too."

Jess shot to fame when she won the first-ever series of the ITV2 show in 2015 with Max Morley, although they split just 40 days after the final.

Speaking exclusively to heat earlier this year, Jess filled us in on the reason for the split.

She told us, "Trying to make a career out of our instant fame definitely played a big part in it because we’d have crazy work schedules and would barely see each other."

Jess also revealed that she's still best pals with fellow 2015 Islanders Hannah Elizabeth and Cally Jane Beech.

"It's crazy to think we're all mums now," she added.