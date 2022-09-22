Love Island finalist Cally Jane Beech DELETES boyfriend following three year relationship

by Elena Angelides |

There’s rumours a-circling that Cally Jane Beach of Love Island season one has split from her long-term partner, Nathan Malcolm.

It's claimed that they have been on different pages about the relationship, with Cally, 30, keen to settle down and Nathan, 25, not on the same vibe.

Cally shared a post on TikTok, showing her having a little dance in her bathroom, with text saying, "Me ignoring all the red flags with the hopes he possesses a green one."

Her caption said, “libras be lovers you see.”

OK, so, is Cally dating a new man with possible red flags, or is she talking about the end of her relationship with Nathan? A little dive into her socials ought to straighten this out...

Ooh, and tea has been split. Well, raised, actually. Cally shared another TikTok vid, this one showing her enjoying a cuppa, and cheers-ing with her mug.

She wrote, “When you a good woman…you will always live rent free in all your ex’s heads.”

The caption was, “good girls u still winning 🖤”

Talk about mugged off.

Over on the 'gram, she isn’t following Nathan and he isn’t following her either. There isn’t a trace of Nathan on her feed either, just cute pics in matching outfits with her daughter Vienna, who she shares with former Love Island partner, Luis Morrison.

Luis and Cally in Love Island series one ©ITV

We’ve got used to those public, seemingly gracious Gwyneth-Paltrow-Chris-Martin inspired Instagram break-up posts, but you know what, breaks-up are hard and, sis, you don’t need to announce it to anyone.

And finally, Cally earlier shared a TikTok saying, “When you try and move on… hen your ex says hi,” along with the sound shouting, “Oh, piss off.”

Mic. Drop.

Guys. The clues have been there for a while, OK?

heat have contacted Cally's reps for comment.

LISTEN to the heat 7 podcast - all the best and funniest showbiz news in just seven minutes