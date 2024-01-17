Luis Morrison’s ex Cally Jane Beech SHADES him after ‘game playing’ swipe

Well, well, well this new season of Love Island is turning out to be quite the drama-filled cesspit of shade, scorned lovers and swapping saliva, isn't it?

Apologies if that's a bit too much for a Tuesday morning, but we are only two days into Love Island: All Stars and there's already exes, passive aggressive comments and some serious under the duvet movement - we see you Demi Jones and Chris Taylor.

Chris and Demi were matched by the public ©ITV Pictures

As if former flames Callum Jones and Molly Smith strolling in as the first two bombshells, unbeknownst to each other might we add, wasn't drama enough the tension only increased when the All Stars played a game of "Champagne Dares".

Side note: there was no way they were drinking actual champagne, did you see the way Hannah Elizabeth could barely keep the bubbles down? It was defos Aldi Prosecco.

Each Islander had to down the questionable substance from the trademark Love Island metallic 'champagne' flutes before taking part in a dare which ranged from yawning in the face of who you thought was the most boring to having a three way kiss.

When it was time for Georgia Steel to take her turn, she was to to blow a kiss at the person she thought was "the biggest game player".

Georgia called out Luis ©ITV Pictures

The Love Island 2018 star declared, "I think you know the score," before gesturing to season one finalist, Luis Morrison.

Cue an array of gasps, oohs and aahs from around the fire pit as Luis looked on in confusion, which led Georgia to stumble her way through an explanation.

"I'm really good friends with one of his exes," she finally admitted

The friend in question is Luis' ex Cally Jane Beech, who he met on the dating show back in 2015. They came in fourth place and even have a daughter together called Vienna.

It didn't take long for Cally to take to social media and share a gratitude for her pal as she posted a selfie on them together with the caption, "Gee Gee 🥺🥺 #loyal @geesteelx."

©Instagram @misscallyjane

How could we ever forget? She is loyal, babe.

Cally isn't the first of Luis's exes to comment on his All Stars appearance as mother of his son and ex girlfriend, Chloe, posted on her Instagram story a snap of her and their son, Romeo and wrote the note, "An actual proud parent."

The shade of it all.