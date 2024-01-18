Love Island’s Jon Clark: what’s he doing now?

It’s somehow been NINE years since the first series of Love Island, even though it only feels like yesterday that Max Morley and Jess Hayes were crowned winners and took home the £50k prize money.

Now that Love Island 2015 legend Hannah Elizabeth is back on our screens on Love Island: All Stars, we’ve been reminiscing about that series and contestants like Joshua Ritchie, Omar Sultani and Cally Jane Beech.

Another 2015 Islander who was a big part of the show was Jon Clark. Remember when he proposed to Hannah? Good times.

Jon popped the question to Hannah after being coupled up with her for six weeks ©Shutterstock

Reality TV fans will know that Jon went on to appear on TOWIE for two years alongside his brother Chris.

However, Jon’s taken a step back from the limelight in the past few years. So, what is he up to now? Here’s everything you need to know…

Who is Jon Clark?

Jon is a reality TV star who rose to fame on Love Island in 2015 and went on to join the cast of TOWIE.

How old is Jon Clark?

He was born on 6 September 1989, so he’s currently 34 years old.

Where is Jon Clark from?

Essex.

When was Jon Clark on Love Island?

Jon was on Love Island in 2015. He coupled up with Hannah Elizabeth on day one and, despite a few bumps in the road, they made it all the way to the final where they finished as runners-up. They even got engaged on the show.

Why did Jon Clark and Hannah Elizabeth split?

Jon previously revealed that he and Hannah split after a series of rows. He explained, “We had arguments, there are things that happened between us, on both sides, not just mine. The arguing was getting too much for me and we just weren't working anymore."

“Couples say things to each other when they're angry - she said horrible things to me, I said horrible things to her, but at the end of the day it wasn't working,” he added to OK!

Jon and Hannah split shortly after leaving Love Island ©David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Although Jon and Hannah’s relationship crashed and burned shortly after the show and they called off their engagement, the pair are actually still on good terms.

Hannah recently said, “The last time I saw Jon was the reunion [on Love Island: What Happened Next in 2020] where we all got together and it was absolutely fine.

“I think Jon was a little bit awkward, wondering if I was going to be sound with him. I mean, it’s been nine years, we left saying we’re friends.”

When was Jon Clark on TOWIE?

After finding fame on Love Island, Jon went on to appear on TOWIE between 2016 and 2018. His storylines included a brief romance with Chloe Sims and feuds with Kate Ferdinand - who was then known as Kate Wright - and James 'Diags' Bennewith.

Jon starred in TOWIE for two years ©Lime Pictures

What is Jon Clark’s job?

Jon has mostly stayed out of the public eye since leaving TOWIE, concentrating on his company Essex Tints – which specialises in window tinting and vehicle wraps – instead.

What is Jon Clark’s Instagram?

Jon’s on Instagram at @jbclark_.