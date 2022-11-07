  1. Home
  2. Celebrity
  3. News

Molly-Mae celebrates exciting engagement news just weeks after pregnancy announcement

'Such a special evening'

molly-mae sister
by Nathan Katnoria |
Posted on

Just weeks after Molly-Mae Hague announced she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Tommy Fury, the reality star and influencer celebrated some more exciting news with her family after her sister Zoe got engaged.

Molly-Mae, who rose to fame on Love Island in 2019, shared some snaps from Zoe's engagement party on Instagram as she posed with her older sister and shared a loved-up snap of Zoe and her fiancé.

"Such a special evening last night at my sisters engagement party. Love you @zoehague," Molly captioned one of the photos.

molly mae sister
Molly-Mae celebrated her sister Zoe's engagement ©Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

Get Zoe Hague's engagement look:

Gallery

Zoe Hague's engagement jumpsuit

zoe hague engagement jumpsuit
1 of 1
CREDIT: Club L London

Zoe first announced she was engaged back in April when her boyfriend Danny popped the question during a romantic trip to the Lake District. She shared a picture of herself looking visibly emotional as Danny slipped a ring on her finger while down on one knee.

"You’re all I ever dreamed of. Yes💍," Zoe captioned the post.

At the time, Molly shared Zoe's post and wrote, "My best friend just became a fiancée."

Who is Molly-Mae sister Zoe Hague?

Molly-Mae’s sister Zoe is three years older than her and works in the Army.

Speaking about Zoe on The Diary of A CEO podcast, Molly said, “People are always shocked when I say I have a sister who’s in the army because obviously, it’s so, so different to what I do. But I’m actually really proud of that, I never really say that but I am super proud that she is who she is and we’ve grown up to be such different people.”

Zoe regularly makes appearances on Molly-Mae's Instagram, including when she got engaged to her boyfriend Danny in April 2022 and Molly and Zoe showed off the ring in a sweet sibling snap.

Who is Molly-Mae Hague’s dad Stephen?

Molly’s dad Stephen Hague, also known as Steve, is a former police officer who lives in Biggleswade, Bedfordshire. He’s active on social media and regularly shares his daughter’s successes.

The 2019 Islander has also shared snaps of her with her dad on Instagram before including a sweet Father’s Day tribute in 2020.

Alongside a photo of them hugging after randomly bumping into each other at an airport, Molly wrote, “Happy Father's Day to my number one supporter. I'd be lost without you. You always have a solution to every single one of my problems. I love you.”

Molly-Mae Hague dad
©Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

After Molly faced backlash for “tone deaf” and “privileged” comments she made during an appearance on The Diary Of A CEO podcast, the Love Island star’s dad Stephen has stepped in to defend her in a passionate post about how “tough” it is for influencers and social media stars.

Stephen, a former police officer, also appeared to address the controversy surrounding YouTuber Elle Darby after she lost almost 100,000 followers and was dropped by her management when historic racist, fatphobic and homophobic tweets resurfaced online.

Although Molly-Mae and Elle have both issued public apologies in the wake of the incidents, the pair are still under fire on social media, which has led Stephen to speak out.

“It must be so tough for media stars, influencers and public figures. Especially the younger ones who are still learning the emotional rollercoaster of life.

“And it hurts me to see people literally driven to death by cruel comments of people who don’t even know the individuals and hide behind a keyboard often on fake accounts cancelling someone for something five, six, seven or 10 years ago when a child, is profoundly naive and shows a real lack of emotional intelligence,” he wrote on Instagram.

Directly addressing the Molly-Mae scandal, Stephen continued, “Then attacking people for a sentence made as part of an interview taken out of context – I wouldn’t mind but the CEO of Netflix appeared on a podcast called ‘the same 24-hours’ on which many well respected business leaders have appeared – not attacked or cancelled.

“I think the context of Molly’s words fit better with the title of that podcast ‘We all have the same 24-hours in every day. But it’s how we use those 24 hours that make the difference in our health, happiness and success’ – but what do I know.”

Some Twitter users were not impressed, with one writing, "Molly Mae's dad really coming to defend Elle Darby and classing her rife racism as naive is disgusting. We don't need an opinion from a white male police officer..."

However, others defended the Pretty Little Thing creative director, with one fan posting, "Funny how some girls only want to bring up how PLT workers are paid £3.50 now to bash Molly Mae but not when they were buying dressed for 99p on Black Friday."

Who is Molly-Hague’s mum Debbie?

Molly’s mum Debbie Gordon is also a former police officer, just like the influencer’s dad Stephen, and is from Hitchin in Hertfordshire which is where Molly grew up with her sister Zoe.

Molly-Mae Hague mum
©Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

In December 2021, Molly revealed she’d surprised her mum with a brand new Audi Q5 car worth £60,000. “Merry Christmas Mum ❤️,” she captioned the clip of the moment she unveiled the lavish gift.

Are Molly-Mae Hague’s parents still together?

Molly-Mae’s parents Stephen and Debbie are divorced and the influencer has previously admitted she’s not a fan of Christmas as the festive period stirs up “mixed memories” for her.

“I’m honestly not sure but sadly I do think it kind of stems from my parents being divorced,” she wrote on Instagram when one of her followers asked why she doesn’t like Christmas.

Molly added, “It’s a little different when your family isn’t all together. I know this is the case for so many people. Christmas always brings up such mixed memories for me.”

Molly-Mae Hague parents sister Zoe
©Instagram/Molly-Mae Hague

Both of Molly’s parents have remarried although Stephen is believed to have split from his second wife Carla Nation-Hague as of January 2022.

Mum Debbie married her partner Jon Rayner in July 2021 after being engaged for two years, with daughters Molly and Zoe stepping in as bridesmaids.

What has Molly-Mae Hague said about her parents?

Molly added, “Even at parties, I remember one time my dad actually showed up to shut a party down that I was at. It was that kind of thing, having parents as police officers. But I didn’t mind it.”

During her controversial appearance on The Diary Of A CEO podcast, Molly told Dragon’s Den star Steven Bartlett that she was “proud” of her parents’ background in the police. She said, “Both parents were in the police, so that was interesting growing up. [That’s] something else that I’m really proud of actually, having two parents that are police officers because I quite liked it at school being known as the police officers’ kid. I kind of liked it, no one really messed with me.”

CHECK OUT: Love Island 2019 cast - where are they now?

Closer Love Island 2019 - where are they now? - slider

Slide 2 of 74
  • Love Island
    ITV

    Who's still in love? Who's more i.n love with themselves? Find out...

  • yewande biala
    ITV

    Yewande Biala - arrived day one, dumped day 22

    Age: 22From: Dublin, IrelandOccupation: scientist Celebrity crush: Anthony JoshuaYewande was the fifth Islander to leave the villa after Danny decided to recouple with Arabella, leaving the scientist single. She's since revealed the one mistake she made during her time on the show and reunited with Arabella on Aftersun.

  • Yewande Biala
    Getty Images

    Yewande Biala

    After leaving the villa single – and throwing shade at Danny by telling him to "have a nice life" – Yewande went on to date Casa Amor star George Rains but later discovered he had a secret girlfriend. She and Molly-Mae also confirmed that they were not friends amid reports of a feud. Yewande launched her own In The Style edit alongside Amy, Anna, Joanna and Francesca. She also launched a podcast alongside BFFs Anna and Amber.

  • lucie donlan
    ITV

    Lucie Donlan - arrived day one, dumped day 36

    Age: 21From: NewquayOccupation: surferClaim to fame: The last guy I was with was Charlie [Frederick] from last year's Love Island. We got together a few weeks after he came out of the villa.Lucie was savagely dumped from the villa on day 36 alongside George Rains, after their fellow islanders opted to save Curtis Pritchard and Amy Hart. Lucie was initially coupled up with sandwich maker Joe, before admitting her feelings for boxer Tommy.

  • Lucie Donlan
    Getty Images

    Lucie Donlan

    Viewers were shocked when Lucie confessed she wouldn't give up on pursing Tommy despite him being coupled with her 'friend' Molly-Mae. Luckily she got over him pretty quickly and [reunited with Joe](https://closeronline.co.uk/celebrity/news/love-island-lucie-donlan-joe-garratt-back-together/ogether/). Lucie then reignited her feud with Molly-Mae by claiming she had 'ditched' the rest of the Islanders. She's now dating Love Island 2020 star Luke Mabbott.

  • amber gill
    ITV

    Amber Gill - arrived day one, finished first place. WINNER

    Age: 21 From: NewcastleOccupation: beauty therapistHow would you rate your looks on a scale of one to ten: You have to say ten because you have to back yourself! You've got to love yourself. What's the point if you don't? After a tough journey and being cruelly labelled as 'childish' by Michael, Amber Gill overcame all obstacles and won Love Island 2019 with her knight in shining armour, Greg O'Shea. The new couple left the villa as winners on day 49.

  • Amber Gill
    Getty Images

    Amber Gill

    Weeks after winning the show and bagging £25k Amber was left devastated when Greg O'Shea dumped her over text.It wasn't all bad news though because after she landed a contract with Miss Pap she became a millionaire.She's also switched her hairstyle a few times, swapped numbers with Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas and launched a podcast with her best pals from the villa.

  • amy hart
    ITV

    Amy Hart - arrived day one, quit day 31

    Age: 26 From: Worthing, SussexOccupation: air hostess / cabin crew managerCelebrity crush: Liam Hemsworth, he's fit. Ashley Banjo from Diversity is really fit. Air hostess Amy went through a traumatic time in the Mallorcan villa after her fairytale romance came to an end when Curtis Pritchard revealed his head had been turned. Amy decided to quit the villa to leave Curtis to pursue other relationships and to deal with her heartbreak on the outside world.

  • Amy Hart
    Getty Images

    Amy Hart

    Amy didn't have the easiest of times in the villa and after leaving she confessed she went to therapy 12 times during her stint. She sparked rumours she was dating Callum Macleod but quickly shut them down.The former air hostess has admitted following her time in the villa she'd 'get into bed at lunchtime and cry' before confessing at one point ITV 'stepped in and made me eat again'.She then shocked fans by debuting a platinum blonde waist length wig. Yes, hun. And she appeared on Celebs Go Dating.

  • anna vakili
    ITV

    Anna Vakili - arrived day one, dumped day 45

    Age: 28 From: LondonOccupation: pharmacist What's your definition of girl code? This is really difficult because the island isn't a normal place, the real world is different. I don't know how close I can get to a girl in a few weeks. If a guy likes me, I'm there for love at the end of the day, not girls.Anna was dumped from the Island on day 45 alongside her ex Jordan Hames and other dumped couple, Harley Brash and Chris Taylor. After a blazing argument with her so -called 'boyfriend' Jordan, the couple were dumped from the villa.

  • Anna Vakili
    Getty Images

    Anna Vakili

    Weeks after Love Island ended and Anna was spotted hand-in-hand with a mystery man. There were then rumours that Anna had 'rekindled her romance' with Sherif (throwback) but they dismissed any speculation. Anna has joined forces with Amber and Yewande for a podcast, she has her own In The Style edit and she's launched a collection alongside he sister Mandi for Simmi Shoes.

  • anton danyluk
    ITV

    Anton Danyluk - arrived day one, finished 5th place

    Age: 24 From: Airdrie, ScotlandOccupation: gym owner Will you be loyal or do you have a wandering eye? That's a medical condition that I have… a wandering eye! I've never really been loyal in any of my relationships. Anton and Belle just missed out on attending the Love Island final as they were dumped on day 38, and titled in 5th place.

  • Anton Danyluk
    Getty Images

    Anton Danyluk

    Shortly after missing out on the Love Island final, Anton unfollowed Molly-Mae and claimed it was because they were never friends. Five weeks after the show ended and Anton and Belle ended their relationship however it's since been reported that they're 'seeing each other again'.

  • tommy fury
    ITV

    Tommy Fury - arrived day one, finished second place. RUNNER UP

    Age: 20 From: ManchesterOccupation: boxerWhat's your claim to fame? It's probably my brother, Tyson, but I'm my own man and I've said it throughout my whole boxing career. I don't want to be labelled as his little brother.Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague narrowly missed out on being crowned the winners of Love Island 2019. The couple, who have been the most secure couple of the series, lost out on the win to Amber and Greg and finished in second place.

  • Tommy Fury
    Getty Images

    Tommy Fury

    Tommy is still happily dating Molly-Mae. Days after they came runners up on the show, he defended his girlfriend and branded Anton 'childish' after the Scottish reality star unfollowed her. He has since been accused of Photoshopping a topless boxing snap, he sparked speculation that he wants twins with his girlfriend and confessed he's only had two professional fights before going into the villa.

  • joe garratt
    ITV

    Joe Garratt - arrived day one, dumped day 16

    Age: 22 From: South East LondonOccupation: catering company ownerWhat song sums up your love life? 'How Am I Supposed to Live Without You' by Michael Bolton.Joe was whisked away by ITV bosses following his axe due to the backlash against him "gaslighting" Lucie.

  • Joe Garratt
    Getty Images

    Joe Garratt

    Joe snubbed Lucie in a savage tweet but after she was booted from the villa, he managed to put the past behind him and get back together with her. Briefly. However they've since split.

  • Michael Griffiths
    ITV

    Michael Griffiths - arrived day one, dumped day 42

    Age: 27 From: LiverpoolOccupation: firefighterHow would you rate your looks on a scale of one to ten? I'd rate myself ten out of ten, I would have said nine but I'm a hero so it bumps it up. After his on-off relationships with Amber and Casa Amor beauty Joanna, Michael was dumped from the Island alongside Francesca Allen. The firefighter was branded a 'snake' and 'fake' after he refused to leave with Joanna just days earlier and attempted to rekindle things with Amber. Michael was left vulnerable when Amber gave him a taste of his own medicine and instead, decided to couple up with new boy Greg.

  • Michael Griffiths
    Getty Images

    Michael Griffiths

    Probably one of the biggest Love Island love rats of all time was Michael and he couldn't help himself because despite being snubbed by Amber, he was pictured snogging Joanna weeks after leaving the villa. He was then apparently papped trying to kiss Casa Amor babe Nabila and then minutes later he was seen cosying up to Joanna again. Michael appearred on Ex on the Beach series 11, he's part of the Dreamboys cast and briefly got together with Love Island 2018 star Ellie Brown.

  • sherif lanre
    ITV

    Sherif Lanre - arrived day one, axed day nine

    Age: 20From: LondonOccupation: chef and semi-pro rugby playerWill you be loyal or do you have a wandering eye? I can have a wandering eye but I am pretty loyal. That would be an absolute must on the show. Sherif was removed on day nine after breaking villa rules.

  • Sherif Lanre
    Getty Images

    Sherif Lanre

    Sherif opened up about being booted from the show and confessed ITV bosses made their decision after he had a play-fight with Molly-Mae. He has since said 'there wasn't anything that appealed to me' about the ITV show. He also denied 'rekindling' things with Anna after they met back up outside the villa. In 2020, he accused Love Island of 'systemic racism'.

  • callum macleod
    ITV

    Callum Macleod - arrived day one, dumped day five

    Age: 28 From: South WalesOccupation: aircraft engineerWhat song sums up your love life? 'I Just Haven't Met You Yet' by Michael Bublé.Callum was the first Islander to be dumped from the villa, lasting just five days in Casa Amor.

  • Callum Macleod
    Getty Images

    Callum Macleod

    He was the first star voted off the show following his failed attempts at coupling up with Amber. Upon leaving the villa Callum has been modelling and often uploads sponsored posts on Instagram.

  • curtis pritchard
    ITV

    Curtis Pritchard - arrived day one, finished fourth place

    Age: 23 From: ShropshireOccupation: ballroom and Latin dancerWhat's your claim to fame? I would say my claim to fame is that I'm on Dancing with the Stars Ireland and AJ Pritchard from Strictly Come Dancing is my brother.After lying about his romantic feelings for air hostess Amy and shockingly having his head turned, Curtis ended up finishing Love Island with Irish beauty Maura Higgins in fourth place.

  • Curtis Pritchard
    Getty Images

    Curtis Pritchard

    We were all shocked (still are) when Maura and Curtis coupled up in the villa. Months after coming fourth in the competition they went official with their relationship.There was speculation that the pair 'knew each other for years' after it came to light that Maura visited the Dancing With The stars studio at the same time Curtis was a professional dancer for the show; however they both dismissed the claims. Curtis has also said 'never say never' to a same-sex relationship, he became a receptionist on the Greatest Dancer and despite becoming an ambassador for WW he has confessed he never wants to go on a diet again. He has since split from Maura.

  • Molly-Mae Hague
    ITV

    Molly-Mae Hague - arrived day four, finished second place. RUNENR UP

    Age: 20From: HertfordshireOccupation: Social media influencer Molly-Mae Hague and her boyfriend Tommy Fun narrowly missed out on being crowned the winners of Love Island 2019. The couple, who have been the most secure couple of the series, lost out on the win to Amber and Greg and finished in second place. Since arriving back in the UK, the couple have remained silent on social media.

  • Molly-Mae Hague
    Getty Images

    Molly-Mae Hague

    Despite being the only couple who were actually in a relationship, Molly-Mae and Tommy came second in the competition. After leaving the villa she opened up about what really happened with Sherif in the Love Island villa, she moved in with her boxer boyfriend, returned to her Youtube channel and became the most followed Love Island contestant with over 3.5million Instagram followers. After Lucie claimed the influencer had 'ditched' all her co-stars, Molly-Mae failed to invite Yewande or Arabella to her party. There's been speculation that Molly-Mae has had cosmetic surgery following her stint in the reality TV show, she became an ambassador for Pretty Little Thing and was blasted for cooking a 'salmonella' meal for Tommy despite him praising her efforts.

  • Danny Williams
    ITV

    Danny Williams - arrived day seven, dumped day 21

    Age: 21From: HullOccupation: Model Danny Williams and Jourdan Riane were dumped from Love Island on day 21. Fans turned on Danny after he picked Arabella over Yewande during a recoupling. He then returned from Casa Amor with newbie Jourdan. The pair are now in an official relationship.

  • Danny Williams
    Getty Images

    Danny Williams

    Remember when Danny was a villain in the villa? Well after leaving the show he defended Michael's terrible behaviour towards Amber, moved in with Jourdan despite there being reports that he 'still fancied' 'upgraded' Arabella. Unfortunately it wasn't to last a weeks after moving in with Jourdan their relationship ended after he was seen partying with random girls – however he denied cheating.

  • Elma Pazar
    ITV

    Elma Pazar - arrived day ten, dumped day 16

    Age: 26From: EssexOccupation: Eyelash technician Alongside Joe, Elma received the fewest public votes and because the third contestant to leave the show. She's since returned to her regular day job as a lash technician.

  • Elma Pazar
    Getty Images

    Elma Pazar

    Elma has returned to her day job as an eyelash technician, she regularly shares sponsored posts on Instagram and there were rumours that she was dating TOWIE's Jon Clark.

  • Maura Higgins
    ITV

    Maura Higgins - arrived day ten, finished fourth place

    Age: 28From: IrelandOccupation: Model and grid girlMaura Higgins finished Love Island with professional dancer Curtis Pritchard in fourth place. The ring girl was a fiery contestant on this year's Love Island, who revealed her interest in Curtis just days after Amy's shock departure. She had brief romances with Tommy Fury, Tom Walker and Marvin Brooks.

  • Maura Higgins
    Getty Images

    Maura Higgins

    Even though Maura came fourth in the competition she's become one of the most successful contestants. She landed a TV presenting gig on This Morning, she was a Dancing on Ice 2020 contestant and an ambassador for Boohoo.

  • Tom Walker
    ITV

    Tom Walker - arrived day 14, dumped week 4

    Age: 29From: LeedsOccupation: ModelCelebrity crush: Michelle KeeganWe're still not sure why Tom was so surprised when the girls voted for him to leave over Curtis and Danny. He became the seventh contestant to leave the show as he rowed with Maura after he was caught saying "It will be interesting to find out if she is all mouth".

  • Tom Walker
    Getty Images

    Tom Walker

    Ahh Tom, we'll never forgot his shady and yet bizarre behaviour towards Maura. Since leaving the show he has returned to modelling and often posts sponsored content on Instagram.

  • Jordan Hames
    ITV

    Jordan Hames - arrived day 14, dumped day 45

    Age: 24From: ManchesterOccupation: ModelCelebrity crush: Jennifer LopezJordan was dumped from Love Island on day 45 alongside his ex Anna and other dumped couple, Harley Brash and Chris Taylor. Jordan was slated after he asked Anna to be his official girlfriend and then just days later, confessed his head had been turned by Ovie's girl, India.

  • Jordan Hames
    Getty Images

    Jordan Hames

    We thought Danny and Michael were savage but they had to make room for Jordan. After leaving the villa he said he wasn't 'mad' at Anna – we're not sure why he would be, tbh. Months later, he was pictured kissing Ferne McCann at an event but weeks later the First Time Mum star confessed it wasn't meant to be. He now lives with Michael, Danny and Chris.

  • Arabella Chi
    ITV

    Arabella Chi - arrived day 17, dumped week 4

    Age: 28From: LondonOccupation: Model (she's actually featured in ASOS' maternity range)Celebrity crush: Jason MomoaShe was only on the show for a few days (bless!) and despite being the sixth star to leave the villa she certainly made her mark after recoupling with Danny and causing tension between him and Michael.

  • Arabella Chi
    Getty Images

    Arabella Chi

    After leaving the villa Arabella revealed why she snogged Danny hours after Yewande left and what really happened with ex-boyfriend Charlie Frederick. Weeks later she was spotted holding hands with Love Island 2018 star Wes Nelson and they moved in together. After she was snubbed from Molly-Mae's Pretty Little Thing launch she confessed she "would have liked to be there". Awks. Fast forward to 2020 and Arabella and Wes have split.

  • Lavena Back
    ITV

    Lavena Back - arrived day 23, dumped day 30

    Age: 23From: CroydonOccupation: Business Developer After arriving and visiting Casa Amor, a massive group of newbies (including Lavena) left the show, with many of them having seen little or no screen time.

  • Lavena Back
    Getty Images

    Lavena Back

    Despite saying she was going to "take" the original Love Island girls' men, Lavena left the show days later single. She's since gained over 50k followers, started a Youtube channel and shares gorgeous photos on Instagram.

  • Nabila Badda
    ITV

    Nabila Badda - arrived day 23, dumped day 30

    Age: 29From: LondonOccupation: HostessAfter arriving and visiting Casa Amor, a massive group of newbies (including Nabila) left the show, with many of them having seen little or no screen time.

  • Nabila Badda
    Getty Images

    Nabila Badda

    Nabila was only on the show during the Casa Amor sagas but after leaving the villa she's gained a few thousand followers. Judging by her Instagram photos she often posts sponsored content and is basically a blogger.

  • Joanna Chimonides
    ITV

    Joanna Chimonides - arrived day 23, dumped day 37

    Age: 22From: LondonOccupation: Recruitment Consultant Joanna was sent home following an explosive dumping that left her and Michael in the bottom two alongside Anna and Jordan. As only one Islander had to leave, fellow contestants picked Joanna and strangely, Michael didn't choose to leave with her. Joanna branded him a 'snake' before her shock exit.

  • Joanna Chimonides
    Getty Images

    Joanna Chimonides

    Joanna was furious that Michael stayed in the villa despite them being in a couple but she forgave him and forgot about it because weeks later they were pictured kissing at a festival. She's since become a radio presenter on Fubar, she's part of the Love Island In The Style Power Edit and she regularly posts ads on Instagram.

  • Belle Hassan
    ITV

    Belle Hassan - arrived day 23, finished 5th place

    Age: 21From: BromleyOccupation: Makeup ArtistBelle and Anton just missed out on the Love Island final as they were dumped on day 38, and titled in 5th place.

  • Belle Hassan
    Getty Images

    Belle Hassan

    Following her time on Love Island Belle exclusively revealed to Closer Online that her dad got her on the show and that she was told off by producers during her time in the villa. Five weeks after the show ended and Belle and Anton called it quits but she has since hinted they could reunite.

  • Jourdan Riane
    ITV

    Jourdan Riane - arrived day 23, dumped week 5

    Age: 24From EssexOccupation: Model/ActressGiven that she was coupled up with Danny, Jourdan was dumped with her new beau Danny Williams. Danny had caused conflict in the villa as he flirted between Yewande and Arabella before moving to Jourdan.

  • Jourdan Riane
    Getty Images

    Jourdan Riane

    After being booted from the villa, Jourdan and Danny's relationship appeared to go from strength to strength with the pair moving in together. Unfortunately it wasn't to last and weeks later they ended their relationship with Jourdan hinting he had a "lack of respect, disloyalty and dishonesty".She's since reportedly signed an 'eye watering' deal with Kendall Jenner's modelling agency.

  • Maria Wild
    ITV

    Maria Wild - arrived day 23, dumped day 30

    Age: 22From: CheltenhamOccupation: VIP HostAfter arriving and visiting Casa Amor, a massive group of newbies (including Maria) left the show, with many of them having seen little or no screen time.

  • Maria Wild
    Getty Images

    Maria Wild

    We still feel for Maria. She was in the villa for a few days but we barely saw her. She still managed to gain 80k followers on Instagram and she regularly posts Instagram ads online, so she's doing alright.

  • Stevie Bradley
    ITV

    Stevie Bradley - arrived day 23, dumped day 30

    Age: 21From: Isle of ManOccupation: StudentSadly, Stevie was another Casa Amor reject after Lucie decided she'd prefer to hook up with new boy George Rains, leaving Stevie single, and heading back home.

  • Stevie Bradley
    Instagram / stevie_bradley1

    Stevie Bradley

    Aww, Stevie. We thought he'd make it back to the main villa but at the last minute Lucie picked George. Stevie has pretty much gone back to his normal life but has over 40k followers.

  • Dennon Lewis
    ITV

    Dennon Lewis - arrived day 23, dumped day 30

    Age: 22From: WatfordOccupation: Professional footballerAfter arriving and visiting Casa Amor, a massive group of newbies (including Dennon) left the show, with many of them having seen little or no screen time.

  • Dennon Lewis
    Getty Images

    Dennon Lewis

    Not much has changed with Dennon; he's still fit and still a footballer. Like the rest of the Islanders he has posted a bunch of Instagram ads.

  • Marvin Brooks
    ITV

    Marvin Brooks - arrived day 23, dumped week 5

    Age: 29From: Bournemouth Occupation: Personal trainer and ex Royal Navy officer Although he bonded with Maura Higgins in Casa Amor, when he entered the main villa, they acted like strangers and Marvin was left single and dumped after Francesca picked Curtis.

  • Marvin Brooks
    Getty Images

    Marvin Brooks

    After being dumped (alongside George) and then booted from the show, Marvin has pretty much returned to his day job as a trainer. He's regularly out and about with this Islander pals and topless on Instagram.

  • George Rains
    ITV

    George Rains - arrived day 23, dumped day 36

    Age: 22From: EssexOccupation: BuilderGeorge was savagely dumped from the island alongside Surfer Lucie, after their fellow islanders opted to save Curtis Pritchard and Amy Hart.

  • George Rains
    Getty Images

    George Rains

    George - the Casa Amor star who barely said a word despite returning to the main villa. There were reports he was 'seeing' Yewande but that fizzled out and it was later claimed that the reality star was 'dating a model' and using Yewande for fame. Awks.

  • Dan Rose
    ITV

    Dan Rose - arrived day 23, dumped day 30

    Age: 21From: EssexOccupation: Bathroom salesman After arriving and visiting Casa Amor, a massive group of newbies (including Dan) left the show, with many of them having seen little or no screen time.

  • Dan Rose
    Instagram / danrose_

    Dan Rose

    We're annoyed that Dan was barely on our screens but he's still fit as you can see on Instagram. He may have only been on the show for a few days but he's apparently charging fans £1,000 for a PA.

  • Ovie Soko
    ITV

    Ovie Soko - arrived day 23, finished third place

    Age: 28From: LondonOccupation: Pro Basketball playerAfter coming across a total gentleman and the smoothest guy around, Ovie and India finished Love Island in third place and have since revealed they are dating exclusively.

  • Ovie Soko
    Getty Images

    Ovie Soko

    Ovie is still the fittest main to grace reality TV and we're fuming that we haven't bumped into him and he's automatically fallen in love with us already. Months after coming third in the competition, he split from India but the pair appear to be on good terms because they've not unfollowed each other on Instagram.Career wise, Ovie landed a gig on This Morning, he became an ambassador for ASOS (the most boujee deal for a Love Island star) and he joined the Sky Sports team.

  • India Reynolds
    ITV

    India Reynolds - arrived day 38, finished third place

    Age: 28From: ReadingOccupation: ModelIndia won Ovie over almost straight away, after she arrived as a bombshell. The glamorous model fell for the handsome basketball hunk and the couple finished Love Island in third place.

  • India Reynolds
    Getty Images

    India Reynolds

    After leaving the villa there were reports that India cheated on Ovie but she was quick to slam down rumours. Weeks later they split and she broke her silence by encouraging fans to "be kind". India is also an ambassador for Boohoo, Tik Tok and a model.

  • Chris Taylor
    ITV

    Chris Taylor - arrived day 32, dumped day 45

    Age: 28From: LeicesterOccupation: Business development manager Chris and Harley were dumped on day 45 after Chris awkwardly swilled himself during a Love Island challenge. The couple seem to be dating still!

  • Chris Taylor
    Getty Images

    Chris Taylor

    Weeks after the Love Island final, Chris and Harley became the first couple to split. He then moved in with controversial co-stars Michael Griffiths and Jordan James.

  • Greg O'Shea
    ITV

    Greg O'Shea - arrived day 38, finished first place. WINNER

    Age: 24From: Limerick, IrelandOccupation: professional Rugby playerGreg won Love Island 2019 with his new Islander beau Amber Gill and they left the villa as winners on day 49.

  • Greg O'Shea
    Getty Images

    Greg O'Shea

    We LOVED Greg during his time in the villa; he seemed to be one of the only guys with sense (remember he questioned why Curtis gave Jordan terrible advice?). Unfortunately, that all changed when he dumped our babe Amber over text – rude. Despite doing a few Instagram ads he has pretty much shunned the fame side of things while he continues to play rugby and become a lawyer.

  • Harley Brash
    ITV

    Harley Brash - arrived day 38, dumped day 45

    Age: 20From: NewcastleOccupation: Estate AgentHarley and Chris were dumped on day 45 after Chris awkwardly swilled himself during a Love Island challenge and Harley felt mugged off. The couple seem to be dating still!

  • Harley Brash
    Getty Images

    Harley Brash

    Harley may have been part of one of the first couples to split but she's still living her best influencer life. She's gained over £350k followers and often posts sponsored content.

  • Francesca Allen
    ITV

    Francesca Allen - arrived day 32, dumped day 42

    Age: 23From: EssexOccupation: Boutique owner Francesca arrived as a bombshell and took an interest in Curtis and Ovie, choosing the two boys to take on her first dates. However, when Curtis rejected Francesca in favour of Maura, Francesca was left in the friend-zone with villa bad boy Michael. The platonic couple were dumped on day 42.

  • Francesca Allen
    Getty Images

    Francesca Allen

    Francesca didn't find love in the villa – she left alongside Michael following her epic speech - but she's another star who seems to be enjoying fame. She's got her own edit on In The Style, continues to run her boutique in Essex and is making a tonne of money from her Instagram ads.

Gallery
View Gallery
73 photos
Love Island
1 of 73
CREDIT: ITV

Who's still in love? Who's more i.n love with themselves? Find out...

WATCH: Molly-Mae Hague reveals her Love Island fashion regrets! 🙈😂

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us

© 1962-2022 Bauer Media Group

Bauer Media Group consists of: Bauer Consumer Media Ltd, Company number: 01176085, Bauer Radio Ltd, Company Number: 1394141

Registered Office: Media House, Peterborough Business Park, Lynch Wood, Peterborough, PE2 6EA H Bauer Publishing,Company Number: LP003328

Registered Office: Academic House, 24-28 Oval Road, London, NW1 7DT. All registered in England and Wales. VAT no 918 5617 01

H Bauer Publishing are authorised and regulated for credit broking by the FCA (Ref No. 845898)

Now playing
Play
Listen Live
Ego by The Saturdays