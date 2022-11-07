Molly-Mae celebrates exciting engagement news just weeks after pregnancy announcement

Just weeks after Molly-Mae Hague announced she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Tommy Fury, the reality star and influencer celebrated some more exciting news with her family after her sister Zoe got engaged.
Molly-Mae, who rose to fame on Love Island in 2019, shared some snaps from Zoe's engagement party on Instagram as she posed with her older sister and shared a loved-up snap of Zoe and her fiancé.
"Such a special evening last night at my sisters engagement party. Love you @zoehague," Molly captioned one of the photos.
Molly-Mae celebrated her sister Zoe's engagement
Zoe first announced she was engaged back in April when her boyfriend Danny popped the question during a romantic trip to the Lake District. She shared a picture of herself looking visibly emotional as Danny slipped a ring on her finger while down on one knee.
"You’re all I ever dreamed of. Yes💍," Zoe captioned the post.
At the time, Molly shared Zoe's post and wrote, "My best friend just became a fiancée."
Who is Molly-Mae sister Zoe Hague?
Molly-Mae’s sister Zoe is three years older than her and works in the Army.
Speaking about Zoe on The Diary of A CEO podcast, Molly said, “People are always shocked when I say I have a sister who’s in the army because obviously, it’s so, so different to what I do. But I’m actually really proud of that, I never really say that but I am super proud that she is who she is and we’ve grown up to be such different people.”
Zoe regularly makes appearances on Molly-Mae's Instagram, including when she got engaged to her boyfriend Danny in April 2022 and Molly and Zoe showed off the ring in a sweet sibling snap.
Who is Molly-Mae Hague’s dad Stephen?
Molly’s dad Stephen Hague, also known as Steve, is a former police officer who lives in Biggleswade, Bedfordshire. He’s active on social media and regularly shares his daughter’s successes.
The 2019 Islander has also shared snaps of her with her dad on Instagram before including a sweet Father’s Day tribute in 2020.
Alongside a photo of them hugging after randomly bumping into each other at an airport, Molly wrote, “Happy Father's Day to my number one supporter. I'd be lost without you. You always have a solution to every single one of my problems. I love you.”
After Molly faced backlash for “tone deaf” and “privileged” comments she made during an appearance on The Diary Of A CEO podcast, the Love Island star’s dad Stephen has stepped in to defend her in a passionate post about how “tough” it is for influencers and social media stars.
Stephen, a former police officer, also appeared to address the controversy surrounding YouTuber Elle Darby after she lost almost 100,000 followers and was dropped by her management when historic racist, fatphobic and homophobic tweets resurfaced online.
Although Molly-Mae and Elle have both issued public apologies in the wake of the incidents, the pair are still under fire on social media, which has led Stephen to speak out.
“It must be so tough for media stars, influencers and public figures. Especially the younger ones who are still learning the emotional rollercoaster of life.
“And it hurts me to see people literally driven to death by cruel comments of people who don’t even know the individuals and hide behind a keyboard often on fake accounts cancelling someone for something five, six, seven or 10 years ago when a child, is profoundly naive and shows a real lack of emotional intelligence,” he wrote on Instagram.
Directly addressing the Molly-Mae scandal, Stephen continued, “Then attacking people for a sentence made as part of an interview taken out of context – I wouldn’t mind but the CEO of Netflix appeared on a podcast called ‘the same 24-hours’ on which many well respected business leaders have appeared – not attacked or cancelled.
“I think the context of Molly’s words fit better with the title of that podcast ‘We all have the same 24-hours in every day. But it’s how we use those 24 hours that make the difference in our health, happiness and success’ – but what do I know.”
Some Twitter users were not impressed, with one writing, "Molly Mae's dad really coming to defend Elle Darby and classing her rife racism as naive is disgusting. We don't need an opinion from a white male police officer..."
However, others defended the Pretty Little Thing creative director, with one fan posting, "Funny how some girls only want to bring up how PLT workers are paid £3.50 now to bash Molly Mae but not when they were buying dressed for 99p on Black Friday."
Who is Molly-Hague’s mum Debbie?
Molly’s mum Debbie Gordon is also a former police officer, just like the influencer’s dad Stephen, and is from Hitchin in Hertfordshire which is where Molly grew up with her sister Zoe.
In December 2021, Molly revealed she’d surprised her mum with a brand new Audi Q5 car worth £60,000. “Merry Christmas Mum ❤️,” she captioned the clip of the moment she unveiled the lavish gift.
Are Molly-Mae Hague’s parents still together?
Molly-Mae’s parents Stephen and Debbie are divorced and the influencer has previously admitted she’s not a fan of Christmas as the festive period stirs up “mixed memories” for her.
“I’m honestly not sure but sadly I do think it kind of stems from my parents being divorced,” she wrote on Instagram when one of her followers asked why she doesn’t like Christmas.
Molly added, “It’s a little different when your family isn’t all together. I know this is the case for so many people. Christmas always brings up such mixed memories for me.”
Both of Molly’s parents have remarried although Stephen is believed to have split from his second wife Carla Nation-Hague as of January 2022.
Mum Debbie married her partner Jon Rayner in July 2021 after being engaged for two years, with daughters Molly and Zoe stepping in as bridesmaids.
What has Molly-Mae Hague said about her parents?
Molly added, “Even at parties, I remember one time my dad actually showed up to shut a party down that I was at. It was that kind of thing, having parents as police officers. But I didn’t mind it.”
During her controversial appearance on The Diary Of A CEO podcast, Molly told Dragon’s Den star Steven Bartlett that she was “proud” of her parents’ background in the police. She said, “Both parents were in the police, so that was interesting growing up. [That’s] something else that I’m really proud of actually, having two parents that are police officers because I quite liked it at school being known as the police officers’ kid. I kind of liked it, no one really messed with me.”
