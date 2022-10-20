Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips is expecting a baby with her mystery boyfriend

We've been doing this a while now, and we have to say, Islanders rarely take us by surprise anymore; mainly because their whole lives are plastered all over social media for the whole world to suckle on.

So imagine our surprise when Love Island 2020 queen Shaughna Phillips took to Instagram to announce that she is expecting her first child with her mystery boyfriend.

The reality star posted a video montage of her pregnancy in the form an Instagram Reel; everything from the ultrasound, to her positive pregnancy test, to telling Demi Jones live on a red carpet. In the final moments of the touching video, Shaughna confirmed that her baby was due March 2023.

She captioned the post, "Our greatest chapter yet… ✨🤍'

It would be rude not to: Congrats, hun.

Naturally, the reality telly community flooded her comments with well-wishes and emojis.

Love Island's Clarisse Juliette commented, "❤️❤️❤️❤️congratulations."

Former Love Island host Laura Whitmore said, "It’s the best! So happy for you x."

Shaughna's Love Island bestie Paige Turley commented, "🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺 CANNNNOOT wait to be aunty !!!!!!!"

She even received a congratulations from Callum Jones' girlfriend, Love Island star Mollie Smith, "Ahhhhh congratulations angel ❤️❤️❤️." AKA THE HUN IN 'CONGRATS, HUN'.

Sadly, we can only congratulate Shaughna right now, as we still don't know who her secret boyfriend/baby daddy is. HOWEVER, the black and white scan revealed in the Instagram Reel did reveal her partner's name to be Billy, as she filmed the appointment, with the words, "Shaughna and Billy's baby".

It’s safe to say that up until now, our girl hasn’t had the best luck when it comes to love after failing to find romance on both Love Island and Celebs Go Dating.

We all remember the infamous moment when she was mugged off by Callum who came back from Casa Amor with Molly, sparking Shaughna’s iconic “Congrats…hun” catchphrase, then – just months later – the 2020 Islander went on a string of failed Zoom dates when she took part in Celebs Go Virtual Dating in lockdown.

However, in recent months it became more and more apparent that Shaughna had coupled up with a mystery man, thanks to a series of Instagram posts. Who would've thought that you could find love IRL and not on a reality show?

Shaughna recently shared a video of her romantic birthday get away with her new man on her Instagram Story. She included the caption, "oh he's a keeper 🥺❤️ ✨ Birthday dinner on the beach ✨."

Billy (we think) had really gone all out on the celebrations, organising a romantic candlelit dinner on the beach for him and Shaughna.

The reality star first hinted she was dating someone when she took to the ‘gram to post some blurry snaps apparently taken by her other half.

Alongside the photos, Shaughna warned, “Don’t get your boyfriend to take your pictures. Ever.”

She was later forced to deny she was in a secret relationship during her time in Love Island after sharing a photo of her soaking up the sun in Dubai with a mystery man in January 2021.

Alongside the picture, in which Shaughna had covered up her companion’s face, she wrote, “Starting 2021 with the same people I started 2020 with, and feeling very lucky ❤️,” which led some fans to speculate she was dating someone else while taking part in the ITV2 show.

However, a representative for the star later clarified, “Over the past few weeks Shaughna has met someone who she is currently dating. Prior to this Shaughna has been single since before her appearance on Love Island – so in total has been single for two years until now.”

They added, “Love Island has given Shaughna many fantastic commercial opportunities which she is so very grateful for.”

Shaughna Phillips boyfriends 2 of 4 Slide 2 of 5 ITV Callum Jones Shaughna coupled up with Callum Jones on day one of the first ever winter edition of Love Island and they quickly became one of the villa's power couples, before he had his head turned by Molly Smith in Casa Amor that is. Despite the shocking way their relationship ended, Shaughna is still pals with Callum.

Getty Jack Fincham Okay, so Shaughna and Jack were never officially an item BUT she previously name-dropped the 2018 Islander as her celeb crush, leading Jack to tease that he was flying out to South Africa to couple up with her. Shaughna later signed to the same management company as Jack and hinted that a date could be on the cards. At the time, she said, "We're on the same agent company so I'm sure we'll be bumping into each other..."

Getty Anton Danyluk Another ex-Islander, Love Island 2019's Anton Danyluk also sparked rumours he was dating Shaughna when he shared a joke video of him asking to couple up with her during a trip to Dubai in 2020. Although the whole thing was one big laugh, we have to say that Anton and Shaughna would make for a VERY attractive couple.

Instagram/Shaughna Phillips Mystery man Shaughna sent fans into a frenzy in January 2021 when she shared a photo of her cosying up to a mystery man. However, the Love Island star has been keeping her love life under wraps since then so it's known if they're still together or she's dating someone new.

