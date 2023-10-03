Gogglebox star CONFIRMED for Dancing on Ice following ‘feud’ with co-star

Even the Dancing on Ice pessimists amongst you can't deny that ITV are coming through with their famous ice-skating novices this year. The line-up isn't even fully announced yet, and we've already started circling key dates in January and February in our 2024 diaries.

But now it has been officially confirmed that a Googlebox legend is joining the Dancing on Ice 2024 line-up we're going to start circling those dates in permanent marker...

ITV recently confirmed that none other than Stephen Webb will be making a spectacular return to our screens when he joins the likes of actress Claire Sweeney, S Club 7's Hannah Spearritt and Made in Chelsea's Miles Nazaire for the latest series of Dancing on Ice.

Stephen Lustig-Webb. ©©ITV

Revealing the news exclusively on Lorraine today (Tuesday 3 October) , Stephen said: “The last time I was on the ice I think I was 14 (years old) so almost 40 years ago. I have been back on the ice since just for a quick spin around, I didn't fall over so that was a good thing! I’ve got a new appreciation for skating. I can see how truly difficult it is. From the comfort of my sofa I was probably a little too judgy, I didn’t realise how hard it is!"

Brighton-based hairdresser and reality star Stephen is best known for appearing on Gogglebox between 2013 and 2023. Stephen originally shared the sofa with former partner and close friend Chris Ashby-Steed when he first joined Gogglebox, however Chris suddenly left in 2017 and was replaced by Stephen's mum Pat.

Chris went on to marry his husband Tony Ashby-Steed, and Tony has been vocal about Chris being “bullied” during his time on our screens.

He said in a series of tweets, “The studio stood by and watched Stephen bully my husband Chris off the show and did nothing to stop him.”

Stephen and Chris filming Gogglebox

He said that there were times when Stephen would refuse to film with Chris and would only film with his mum, Pat.

Tony claimed, “Then they didn’t contact him once after he was forced off, and I was left to deal with Chris’s shattered mental health.

“We put in a formal complaint by email to the studio and they marked all subsequent correspondence as 'legally privileged'. They also made it clear that if the nature of the complaint came out they would seek to take legal action.”

A spokesperson for the series said, “The welfare of contributors – past and present – is of paramount importance and robust protocols are in place to support contributors before, during and after taking part in the series.”

Dancing on Ice is expected to return in January 2024. As of publication, ITV bosses had confirmed the following celebrities: World Champion Boxer Ricky Hatton MBE, actress Claire Sweeney, actress and singer Hannah Spearritt, West End star Amber Davies and Olympic Champion and presenter Greg Rutherford MBE and TV personality Miles Nazaire.

MIC's Miles Nazaire is also taking to the ice rink in 2024 ©©ITV