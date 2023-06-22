EXCLUSIVE: Love Island’s André Furtado exposes Catherine and Zach scenes

When it comes to awkward Love Island scenes, the moment that André Furtado interrupted Catherine Agbaje’s flirty chat with Zachariah Noble in a bid to mark his territory is definitely up there.

We seriously cringed as André tried to stand his ground despite a fuming Catherine showing her clear annoyance at being pulled away from flaming hot bombshell Zach. We would be raging too, tbh.

But now that he’s out of the villa, André has insisted that it didn’t go down exactly how it was shown on TV. Those pesky producers, eh?

André has defended himself after pulling Catherine away from a conversation with bombshell Zach ©ITV Pictures

Speaking about his time in the villa with our Harriet Rose on the latest episode of heat Dates, André said, “I don’t have any regrets, however if I could change the ways I did some things; the way I held my mouth sometimes.”

When Harriet asked if he was referring to the moment he intruded on Catherine’s convo with Zach, he added, “Yeah, that’s one of them moments. I wish I kinda just let that happen.”

André continued, “There was a lot that wasn’t shown on screen as well. Basically, we were having this amazing conversation and then I got busy for like five seconds, came back and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, he’s going to take my girl! I can’t let that happen’.”

“So it was an interruption? As in you were interrupted just as much as you interrupted,” Harriet replied, to which André said, “It was a bit of both.”

André's no longer interested in Catherine after watching the show back ©ITV Pictures

Although André managed to win back Catherine after she coupled up with Zach, they were cruelly forced apart once again when André was dumped from the villa after finding himself in the bottom three following a public vote for their favourite Islanders.

Despite their tearful goodbye, André has admitted he’s already moved on from Catherine after watching the show back.

“Watching it back, I was like, ‘Hmm, interesting’. I saw some conversations that I wasn’t present there to see and things that happened that I wasn’t there to see or hear,” he explained.