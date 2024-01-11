Love Island’s Chris Taylor and Georgia Harrison have a history and there’s TEA

See, this is why Love Island: All Stars should've materialised years ago; it's everything we LOVE about Love Island but with pre-existing history, run-ins, hook-ups, gossip, beef etc. The new series hasn't even started and stories and rumours are already flying in because NEWS FLASH Islanders all know each other and know juicy s**t about each other.

Take this spot of tea, for example...

The cast of Love Island All Stars ©©ITV

heatworld recently caught up with all twelve OG All Stars in their individual holding villas via Zoom (side note - some seem to have aircon, some don't) and learned that Love Island 2017 star Georgia Harrison and Love Island 2019 Chris Taylor not only already know each other, but they live VERY close to each other in Essex AND there's a bit of a story there (certainly the potential beginnings of one) leading us to believe that there's every chance these two might lock eyes on one other come next Monday.

Both brought the other up in their individual interviews (after being poked and prodded by a bunch of nosy journos on Zoom) and as it turns out, the popular Islanders frequently bump into each another outside Starbucks in Chigwell and they both have glowing things to say about one another.

That's the tea, btw – cause they run into each other outside their local Starbucks every now again. So literal tea (or coffee - we didn't ask). But read what they have to say about each other cause we're getting romantic vibes...

Georgia Harrison ©Photo by Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images

Georgia revealed, "Chris Taylor lives in Chigwell, right, and I bump into him often outside Starbucks. I think he's really really funny, he’s a handsome boy. He's 32, so he's older, and he seems like someone that I definitely get along with on a friendship level. So maybe if he was to be in the villa, he would be someone that I'd be compatible with. I don't know if he's single or if he is going to be in there, but that's the sort of person that would be my type because he's funny and he doesn't really care what anyone thinks.”

While our Chris said, "I bump into Georgia Harrison quite a lot. I get on with her quite well. She's really nice. She's quite weird as well, which I like. So she could be in there. That could be cool."

Chris Taylor ©(Photo by Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/WireImage)

When asked whether Georgia was his type, the Barbie star (yes, really - Google it) said, "I don't really know. I don't really know her that well. I've just seen her about and I'm more of a connection guy than I am a physical guy in that sense. Like, potentially, you never know. But yeah, if she's in there, we will certainly have a chat, probably about Harry Potter."

For two people who are supposed to have no clue that the other is heading into the villa on Monday, these are very detailed and sexy answers. Just saying.

If after reading that you're manifesting Chris and Georgia coupling up, stop, because you can do something about it right now, as Love Island bosses have confirmed that Love Island: All Stars is giving viewers the power to pick which Islanders will couple up in the eagerly anticipated first episode.

Voting opened at 8am this morning (Thursday 11th January) and is free via the Love Island App. You can only vote once and have until 9pm on Friday evening to have your say. Even if your say has been heavily influenced by us...

Love Island: All Stars launches on Monday 15th January at 9pm on ITV1, ITV2, ITVX & STV