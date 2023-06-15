Love Island’s Cynthia Otseh-Taiwo shows off natural hair in rare snap

As the new series of Love Island takes over our lives and we become obsessed with the latest batch of Islanders we still like to keep up to date with our fave previous contestants.

One such icon is winter Love Island bombshell, Cynthia Otseh-Taiwo, who stole our hearts when she was done dirty by Casey O'Gorman. #JusticeforCynthia.

Entering during Casa Amor week is never an easy task and we can all agree that had Cynthia been an OG she would have fought her way to the final.

Alas, it was not to be.

Cynthia was of course a key player in one of the shows most shocking of recouplings when Casey decided to stick with Claudia Fogarty rather pick Cynthia, leaving the entire British public shook.

Since leaving the villa Cynthia has been living her best life; attending boujeé events and festivals as well as working on her baking business, Cynful Treats.

The bombshell also recently revealed a new look on her Instagram revealing her natural hair and she looks UNREAL.

Fellow Islander Tanya Manhenga liked the stunning pic and fans filled the comments section with love for her natural look.

One fan wrote, "Oooo she pretty 😍😍😍😍" with another commenting, "The glowww😍".

We are going to need Cynthia dropping the skincare routine pronto because that glow is GLOWING.

Who is Cynthia Otseh–Taiwo?

Cynthia is a 25-year-old dentist receptionist and baker from South London.

When was Cynthia Otseh–Taiwo on Love Island?

Cynthia took part in Love Island 2023, the winter version and joined during Casa Amor week.

What happened when Cynthia Otseh-Taiwo was on Love Island?

Cynthia joined during Casa Amor and hooked up with Casey. Everybody thought Casey would pick Cynthia in the recoupling however he decided to stick with Claudia Fogarty.

Does have Cynthia Otseh-Taiwo Instagram?

She sure does @cynthiataiwo _