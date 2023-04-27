Ron Hall reveals producers interfered with his relationship with Lana Jenkins and it’s DEVIOUS

Words cannot express how much we LOVE it when it a fresh Love Island star forgets their crash course media training and drops a tanker load of show tea they simply shouldn't be spilling for all of us to soak up and enjoy.

We get the vibe that Lana Jenkins is a tad more on it when it comes to the NDA game than her winter Love Island boyfriend Ron Hall, because during a recent and rare solo interview with the Baggs boys for their podcast Not My Bagg, the Essex lad was deliciously loose-lipped. Basically, anything that makes the heatworld team happy is bound to p * ss off the Love Island PR team and, no joke, we were smiling for a full hour listening to this one.

We know those producers don't mind the odd show secret getting out, but phwoar, this was like leaving the vault door wide open.

Ron himself even commented on the official episode announcement post, "Had too much fun on this 😂." No doubt Love Island producers would agree...

In a candid conversation with former Gogglebox stars Joe and George, Ron revealed how frustrated he was when Love Island producers clearly implemented distance and drama between him and Lana from day one. Fans will remember that Ron and Lana didn't actually officially recouple until four weeks into the show (having previously coupled up on day one).

According to Ron, this was all do with the "ordering of the re-couplings", which of course is in the hands of the show's producers. Hmm. He revealed, " [ For the ] first four weeks I was like, ‘This is actually p * ssing me off. Can I just get in the couple that I want to be in?”, obviously insinuating that the producers wanted to keep them apart for a time to stir up the #dramz.

Surely not?

Lana and Ron (ITV) ©ITV Pictures

Ron also revealed that him and Lana were kept apart for hours and hours each and every day, revealing that all of the boys were separated from the girls for HUGE chunks of the average day in the villa. He said, "We are very separated from the girls for the majority of the day; lunchtime, two hours, dinner, two hours, getting ready, probably three hours… mornings, an hour.

"There actually aren’t that many hours that you spend with the girls, so you actually have to get on with the boys. We had so many jokes; things that happened in the bedroom, like playing games or whatever.”

©ITV

Despite the alleged hurdles and obstacles, runners-up Ron and Lana are still standing strong; proof that showbiz love really can conquer all in a few unique cases – despite those pesky producers.

P.S. Never stop being you, guys. You know we live for the drama.