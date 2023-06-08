Love Island’s Sanam Harrinanan reveals disgusting villa secret that almost made her QUIT

There are plenty of reasons that thousands apply for Love Island every year. As well as the opportunity to bag a hot new beau and take home £50,000, Islanders often go on to lucrative post-show careers as TV personalities or influencers and that’s not mention the summer (or winter) of a lifetime they spend looking for love in a luxury villa.

But it turns out that being a contestant on the ITV2 show isn’t all it’s cracked up to be, as winter Love Island winner Sanam Harrinanan has exposed the downright disgusting side of living in the villa that we don’t get to see on TV (thank goodness).

Sanam – who won the show with boyfriend Kai Fagan – recently revealed that the Islanders only have two toilets to share between them and, with up to a dozen Islanders living in the villa at the same time, things can pretty grim rather quickly. So much so that she even felt like quitting the show at one point.

Sanam had admitted the Love Island villa isn't as glam as it seems - and that's putting it lightly ©ITV Pictures

Speaking on the Cocktails and Takeaways podcast, Sanam said, “Living with like 12, 14 other people was horrid because, like I said, there’s only two toilets and one shower in that whole villa you see up in there.

“The only thing that made me think ‘I wanna go home’ is whenever I’d go to the toilet, I see that the [ seat ] ’s lifted up and just pee all over the floor and seat.”

The Love Island winner also revealed she was forced to disinfect the toilet seat after all the Islanders’ “sweaty bums” had been on it and admitted that she often found “skid marks” in the loo.

We're glad we can't smell this picture... ©ITV Pictures

The shower sounds equally as revolting, with Sanam explaining, “When I have a razor, I use my razor and I put it away in my little basket thing. In the shower, there’s about 12 different razors and some of those razors just had hair on them and I used to hate going into that shower because I would think, ‘Who’s shaving and not tapping it or washing it?’

“They’re just leaving their hair on that poor razor for everyone to see.”