Danny Williams’ new girlfriend revealed as ex Leah Taylor enters Love Island

Earlier this week, Leah Taylor waltzed into the Love Island villa alongside fellow bombshell Charlotte Sumner and immediately caused a stir by wining and dining three boys who were already coupled up. She also sparked conversation on social media when it came to light that she was besties with Maura Higgins and previously dated another 2019 Islander, Danny Williams.

We imagine it must be quite awkward when your ex goes on the biggest dating show in the country, if not the world, but it seems Danny remains unfazed as he’s too busy living his best life with his new girlfriend.

Danny went official with his new beau Beckie Hughes back in April and regularly shares loved-up couple selfies on Instagram alongside inspirational quotes and gym workouts. Of course.

Their first post together was captioned, “Life hack: find someone who loves food and travel much as you do 🔐.”

Beckie is an entrepreneur and CEO of three business; The Army Dance Company, transformation programme Project HERd and a clothing brand called Drip Cartel.

She describes herself as a triple threat “coach, CEO and creative” on Instagram, where she boasts over 14k followers.

It’s not known exactly when Danny and Beckie started dating, although he appeared on her podcast in February and they went public with their relationship two months later.

Prior to dating Beckie, Danny was in a relationship with Leah for over a year - however they didn't go public until their first anniversary.

He shared photos of their romantic trip to Jamaica at the time, however Danny deleted all traces of Leah from his Insta page following their split and they no longer follow each other.

Danny's romance with Leah was significantly more lowkey than his relationship with Love Island girlfriend Jourdan Riane, who he moved in with after series five ended. The couple seemed to be going from strength to strength, only to split following allegations that Danny had cheated.

Danny with ex Jourdan Raine ©Getty

At the time, an insider told The Sun, "Danny started acting distant and started going on more nights out. Jourdan started to hear rumours he was speaking to other girls behind her back.

"She confronted him about it but he just laughed it off. Next thing she knows, Jourdan is getting messages from girls saying Danny has been flirting with them and then she hears he's spent all night partying with loads of random women."

They added, "She called him and told him it was over and that he wouldn't be wasting her time anymore."

But Danny has always denied the rumours, taking to Instagram he said, "In light of what’s been said about Jourdan and myself in the media, I would like to express that I am honestly devastated that this relationship has come to an end and it is a huge shame that we couldn’t make things work."

Danny has dated Jourdan Riane and Leah Taylor as well as currently girlfriend Beckie Hughes ©Getty

He continued, "I would also like to make it crystal clear that I was 100% faithful to Jourdan, and this is genuinely not the reason why we have broken up, despite what has already been said. This is something that we felt was the right decision for the both of us.

"I absolutely take accountability for my actions. I wasn’t perfect, I made mistakes which I’m sorry for. Jourdan gave it her all, so did I. Unfortunately things didn’t work out. We’re still very much civil."

He added, "My time spent with Jourdan was honestly one of my most happiest, and I would like to wish her the best moving forward.