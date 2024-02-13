Love Island runners up SPLIT amid rumours one half is heading into All Stars villa

The Love Island spin-off series we are all currently obsessed with may only be on for another week but fans believe that's enough time to chuck another bombshell into the All Stars villa - and they also think they know who it is.

The last contestant to rock the villa was season one wrestler Adam Maxted who came in and coupled up with Arabella Chi, resulting in Chris Taylor being dumped. Dramatic AF and it looks as though viewers are hoping that a recently single Islander is set to do the same.

Taking part in Love Island 2021 as well as the Aussie version, Lucinda Strafford, has recently split from boyfriend, Zac Nunns and fans believe she will now be heading to South Africa (as that's apparently where all Islanders go to get over their exes/be reunited with them).

Lucinda and Zac were runners up on Love Island Australia but have now called it a day on their romance with both Zac and the official Love Island instagram confirming the news. As if we live in a world where a TV show announces your break up. Brutal.

Sharing a post on his grid, Zac wrote, 'Hey guys, just thought I'd let you know that Lucinda and I have decided to separate ways. I'm not feeling too good about the situation and appreciate the support so far."

At the moment Lucinda hasn't said much on the relationship but they have both unfollowed each on social media and the comments on the Love Island instagram post seem to point to Lucinda heading to South Africa.

One fan wrote, "I heard she's going into the Love island UK: All Stars?", with another echoing the thought and commenting, "She is going on Love Island: All Stars that's why."

The Love Island: All Stars final is in sight with a fair few of the contestants in cushty couples, but let's be honest, in the world of reality TV loyalty means nada.

Lucinda and Irish premiership footballer Aaron Connolly had an on/off romance for a while but split before she headed to Australia for her second Love Island stint.

He looked after Lucinda's pet bulldog while she was in the villa first time around, which sparked speculation that the pair had made a 'pact' to get back together after the show.

The pair called it quits after Aaron was exposed as a 'serial cheater' and even breached lockdown rules in the process.

Lucinda Strafford and Brad McClelland

Lucinda initially coupled up with Brad McClelland in the villa, however a cruel twist resulted in one of them having to leave the show. Brad sacrificed himself, but things didn't end there... After leaving the villa it was clear Brad still had feelings for Lucinda, and after she was booted from the show they apparently reunited with Brad even getting into a "bust-up" at a nightclub over her. It clearly didn't amount to anything though, as Lucinda was soon back with Aaron Connolly.

Lucinda Strafford and Aaron Francis

After Brad left the villa, Lucinda struck up romance with Aaron Francis. She later revealed that outside of the show their relationship lasted less than 72 hours and she "didn’t find actual love in the villa" even though she tried her hardest to.

Lucinda Strafford and Danny Bibby

Before coupling up with Aaron, Lucinda found herself in a bit of a love triangle between Aaron and bombshell Danny Bibby. Things didn't work on inside the villa but the duo sparked rumours again after they were booted from the show.

