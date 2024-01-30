Love Island: All Stars – Kaz Kamwi’s FITLORD ex reveals weird item that’s rationed in the villa

If you're watching Love Island: All Stars – and we assume you are because you're browsing the heatworld website in the middle of the working day – then you've no doubt fallen head over heels for three Islanders: Anton Danyluk, Hannah Elizabeth and Kaz Kamwi. Right?

Are we the only ones who want all three of them to walk out of those villa doors hand-in-hand as some sort of game-changing, show-winning, super throuple?

Kaz Kamwi ©©ITV

Kaz especially has done nothing but warm and melt our hearts this series, reminding us all exactly why we first fell in love with her during that glorious summer that gifted us Love Island 2021.

Naturally, with a flurry of old Islanders returning to our screens for Love Island: All Stars we've been thinking about the All Stars' past Love Island relationships – mainly because there's every chance they could be entering the South African Villa as we type.

Tyler and Kaz in the All Stars villa ©ITV

Of course, we already know that one of Kaz's exes, Tyler Cruickshank, is in there with her, but what about fitlord of fitlords, Matthew MacNabb? Remember him? Phwoar.

Matthew didn’t have much luck in the 2021 villa when it came to romance after Kaz decided to recouple with Tyler before he was dumped when Priya Gopaldas coupled up with Brett Staniland. He might not've been the most successful Islander going, but we'll always have a soft spot for Matthew (not just because he's hotter than that Raku kiln on Pottery Throwdown) because when he returned to the UK from the villa he spilled SO MUCH Love Island tea – which is a music to our ears, of course.

©ITV

Like many of his fellow 2021 Islanders, Matt frequently takes to his socials to answer questions about his time in the villa and in 2022, he was asked by one of his followers to share “things we didn’t see on the show”.

In one video, Matt promised to give a “good one” and, boy, did he deliver, as he revealed that it’s not just the alcohol that’s rationed in the villa.

matt in the love island villa ©ITV Pictures

We know that Islanders are subject to a strict two drink limit every night as Eyal Booker previously revealed to Closer, “It was very, very limited. Max two glasses of wine a night and that's max!”

But what we never would have guessed is that it’s also the same case for protein powder as Matt let slip, “Your protein powder is rationed for you for the day.”

We'd be fine then.

Matt also revealed another jaw-dropping secret about the villa as he was one of the first to admit, “In the toilets, there’s cameras.”

These days, Matthew is a wellbeing and lifestyle coach and is in a relationship with Dancing with the Stars Professional Dancer Laura Nolan, so it's safe to say he won't be skipping through those villa doors to surprise our Kaz in the coming weeks.