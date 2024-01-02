Molly-Mae Hague’s desperate dash down the aisle

It was a rocky end to the year for Love Island's Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury, after fans started speculating that the Love Island 2019 couple could be throwing their eggs out of the basket.

Now, a source tells heat that Molly-Mae is desperate to solidify their relationship and get married for the sake of their daughter Bambi.

After boxer Tommy was spotted partying with bad-boy singer Chris Brown and dancing with a mystery woman on a night out in Dubai in November, Molly-Mae, 24, was seen in multiple online posts without her £600,000 diamond ring, leading to speculation that the furious star had called off their engagement. Molly-Mae – who shares 11-month-old daughter Bambi with Tommy – also candidly opened up to her followers, revealing she’d been “going through it” in recent weeks.

But with her dazzler now back on, our source says the star is looking to the future – one that includes wedding bells. We’re told, “Molly-Mae has decided she wants to get hitched as soon as possible. She’s said she really believes the relationship is worth saving – she’s open to anything, even couples’ counselling if it came to it. She doesn’t want to throw what they have away, for Bambi’s sake.”

Amid speculation that Tommy’s partying had caused issues in the couple’s seemingly idyllic life, Molly-Mae told her 1.84million YouTube subscribers, “Everyone has things they deal with in their relationship and lives. Things aren’t always going to be perfect and aren’t always going to be sunshine and roses – but [when you’re in the public eye], you have millions of people giving their opinion on it and talking about it.”

And it seems that sharing so much is what Molly-Mae believes has taken its toll on the couple’s relationship. “She’s blamed her being constantly in the spotlight for the way things have escalated and she’s convinced she can fix it

all in private,” our source says.

“She already hates that people are talking about her and Tommy. She’s been reading the comments from concerned fans, and while it’s nice to know they care, she really thinks this has just been one unfortunate blip, and they both need to come together to make it right. She feels embarrassed, which is why she’s so desperate to turn things around. She thinks that young people give up on relationships too quickly these days, and believes that if she and Tommy can show commitment and walk down the aisle, then things will change for the better.”

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury

But while Molly-Mae – who met Tommy on Love Island back in 2019 – is convinced that the 24 year old is her Mr Right, it seems her friends are concerned she may be ignoring some “major red flags”, all in the name of love.

“They worry that she’s going to let things like Tommy’s partying slide when she shouldn’t,” we’re told. “They feel that she’s trying to turn a blind eye to some pretty serious issues. Her friends just want the best for her – they’ve hated seeing her so down lately. The way they see it, Tommy needs to be the one making more effort and doing grand gestures, but he’s reluctant to back down, as he doesn’t think he’s done anything wrong.”

The source adds that, while Molly-Mae can see where her friends are coming from, she’s more focused on bringing her family together. “She’s willing to accept that a lot of Tommy’s partying has been blown out of proportion, but she does feel that there’s been a breakdown in their communication,” shares our insider, adding, “She’s desperate not to let him slip away, which is why she’s put the ring firmly back on her finger.”

The insider adds, “Her friends are just hoping Tommy comes through for her and respects how forgiving she’s been.”