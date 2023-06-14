Love Island’s Molly Marsh exposes DIRTY bedroom secret and we are SHOOK

Love Island 2023 star Molly Marsh is truly laying the foundations to become the next Molly-Mae Hague - in some ways you could say she's been rehearsing for this role of roles her entire career. And we're the ones chucking roses at her from the audience because, let's face it, she's playing the role supremely: the reactions, the love triangles, the outfits, the one liners – Love Island is only the beginning for this ambitious 21-year-old. Trust us.

Molly actually had a significant following on social media – particularly on TikTok – prior to entering the villa, so much so that the content creator had actually been in a Love Island villa before her telly debut.

Earlier this year, Molly – in addition to several other influencers – were invited to explore the winter Love Island 2023 villa in South Africa, prior to the actual Islanders entering the villa; content gold to Gen Zs like our Molly.

Molly Marsh revealed a MAJOR Love Island secret just before she flew out to Majorca <meta charset="utf-8">(©ITV Plc) ©ITV Pictures

In an interview with Digital Voices for their Creator: Behind the Influence podcast, that was released just in time for Molly's Love Island 2023 debut, the Islander spoke about how she was invited to the villa in South Africa to film content for her TikTok channel, in a bid to promote the new series.

The host of podcast jokingly asked if she was allowed to test how comfy the beds were, to which Molly revealed that the content creators were banned from sitting on (or in) the Love Island beds during the visit.

However, as the conversation flowed, Molly ended up spilling some MAJOR LI production tea, by revealing that there are tiny microphones IN THE BEDS. We always knew the villa was miked up to the eyes, but IN THE BEDS? Filth. Just imagine what those Love Island editors have actually heard over the years? Actually, no, we don't want to.

Molly revealed, "I did see the secret mics in the beds – that was, like, my little secret. They were just poking through like that."

She then indicated that the "secret mics" were fed in between the pillows using her hands to paint a picture.

One of the Love Island beds (©ITV Plc) ©©ITV Plc