Love Island: what has Molly Marsh said about Zachariah Noble and Kady McDermott?

What a few days we've had. The weather been absolutely sweltering, but SOMEHOW the heat on Love Island 2023 has totally surpassed those temperatures – honestly, WOAH 🔥🔥🔥.

From Molly Marsh's absolutely BRUTAL shock dumping to Kady McDermott pieing Zachariah Noble on the terrace, our jaws have spent the majority of the time on the floor.

Molly was dumped from the villa on Friday night after returning bombshell Kady was forced to couple up with a boy of her choice in a tense af fire pit moment. She chose Zach – 'cause she has eyes – and left Molly single and immediately dumped. The brutality.

Within 24 hours, Zach's head had basically done a 360 twist in Kady's direction, resulting in him attempting to kiss her on the terrace on Monday night (spoiler alert: she rejected him cause this bombshell knows how to BOMBSHELL).

But now Molly's back in the UK, what does the OG make of Zach and Kady's blossoming relationship?

Tbf, she's only been back in the UK for a couple of days, which means her phone has only just been returned to her, so in all honesty, not a lot.

She did, however, make a brief appearance on the latest episode of Love Island: Aftersun where both Maya Jama and members of the studio audience grilled her on Love Island's hottest new couple, Zach and Kady.

Speaking of the moment she realised she was leaving the villa, Molly said, "I expected to be single and vulnerable. I'm going to have see him crack on for a bit and it's going to be difficult. [ But ] it was awful. My heart dropped. It was horrible."

Putting a positive, cheery spin on it like a good Musical Theatre graduate, Molly added, " [ Zach's ] the best one there in my opinion. [ Kady ] chose well."

Maya then asked the burning question we all wanted answering, "Are you going to wait for him?"

Molly responded, coyly, "Yeah. I hope so. I don't know if I can watch it or not."

She continued, "We had a conversation straight away when Kady came in and he did say, 'She is my type. This is what I'd go for' and we both said to each other, look, 'We are still open', as much as we were loving where it's going. So, I did expect him to be interested and I think he definitely is, so we'll see where it goes, but we'll see."

Maya then asked if there was anything that would stop her from waiting for Zach on the outside, to which Molly replied, "Maybe if there's kisses outside of challenges, I'll be like 'Not for me, not for me'."

Well, technically, Zach didn't get his kiss on the terrace, did he?

It appears as though Molly is going to remained closed off and patient until Zach returns. She's even posted about going on solo dates and everything... No jumping bombshells on any terraces for this one.