Olivia Attwood reveals she’ll give birth ON camera

Her relationship with Chris Hughes and her Hurricane Olivia antics had viewers tuning in to Love Island every single night.

She's managed to maintain her icon status by documenting her life on camera - from Celebs Go Dating and (a very brief stint on) I’m A Celebrity to Olivia Attwood: Getting Filthy Rich and Olivia Meets Her Match. At this point, we would basically watch her do anything, and it turns out, we should be careful what we wish for.

The former Islander recently revealed that she wouldn’t be opposed to filming her birth if she decides to have children.

She told MailOnline, “The idea of filming my birth is scary but yes, in some capacity, it would be natural to share that, and I’d want to.

“I think that would be fun and the viewers would have grown up with me and to see me making life would be really cool.”

olivia and brad tied the knot this summer ©Getty Images

Olivia married footballer Bradley Dack in June in a ceremony that cost a whopping £200,000.

As she’s only a recent newlywed, she said that although she’s in no rush to have kids she does look forward to starting a family.

“I am in my 30s and it does get jarring to be asked that question again and again as a woman, but I understand why people do.

“For me, I am so obsessed with my career right now and so obsessed with Brad that I don’t wake up thinking about kids, but I know that might change and I will want them someday,” she explained.