Love Island’s Remi Lambert: his age, job, Instagram and Jacques drama

We wouldn't even attempt to name all the contestants that have taken part in Love Island.

While we have the Molly Mae's and the Alex Bowen's of the world, we also have those who were only in the villa for a day or two and disappeared into the aether of could-have-been-famous-but-sadly-were-not.

One Islander who falls somewhere in the middle is Love Island 2022 bombshell, Remi Lambert.

Remi has admitted Jacques ruined his time in the villa 😱

The model joined alongside Scotsman Jay Younger, but failed to hit it off with any of the Islanders and was dumped after just three days. Savage.

But with a jaw as chiselled as Remi's he has had no problem continuing to thrive as a model.

What was Remi Lambert's job before the villa?

Remi Lambert's time on the show was very short and sweet after being brutally dumped just days after arriving alongside Jay.

In fact Remi's life outside the villa caused more of a commotion as his rap career came to light, which led to hundreds of memes doing the rounds on Twitter.

Even though everyone had a bit of a laugh, it turns out that Remi, who also works as a model (duh) starred in UK rapper Aitch's music video for his 2021 hit Learning Curve, where he starred as a wedding guest.

Aitch had to be reminded of the moment he starred alongside Remi (who is also from Manchester), as he re-shared someone alerting him of the moment on his Instagram story.

He wrote, "No f**king way 😂😂😂 Only just clocked that Remi was in this video."

How's that for a humble brag?

What does Remi Lambert look like now?

Post-villa, Remi has decided to turn up the heat even higher (Good Lord) by reverting back to a "clean shaven look" – and DAMN. The bombshell shared a snap on his Instagram Stories showcasing the last time he was clean shaven and, well, let's just say our thoughts are far from clean.

Remi captioned the March 2022 snap, "Still going clean shaven🤣 time for Baby Remz to make a comeback." He'd previously asked his followers to vote on whether he should go clean shaven or not – after showcasing longer hair, a light beard and a full goatee in the villa – and we're thrilled to report you all made the right choice. I mean we have eyes, he's clearly fit with or without a little extra hair, but we'd be lying if we said this snap didn't make us melt a bit.

We mean, come on, those cheek bones are like ski slopes...

What happened with Remi Lambert and Jacques O'Neill?

We're not going to lie, Remi seemed to be one of last year's quieter Islanders, but he's now revealed that he actually clashed with co-star Jacques O'Neill and the former rugby player "ruined his time there".

Viewers will remember that Jacques clashed with Jay when he arrived in the villa after he joked that he was "too small to be a rugby player".

Remi said on Reality with Will Njobvu's YouTube series, "There was of lot stuff that wasn't aired – a lot of stuff going on. So basically, me and Jacques got into quite a lot of arguments and it just made my experience shit. It ruined it for me.

"People were saying: 'It's because he's got a rugby persona'. But you can't treat people like that."

He added, "He was just trying to get on to me."

Remi then claimed that Jacques mimicked his voice and revealed that he wasn't the only one who clashed with him, "It was so jarring but I was the only one to stick up for myself because he would always do that to people and I just like to stick it on him and say 'Shut up!'"

The model and rapper, also added that he thought his time was cruelly cut short and given the chance he would have loved to have stayed and "get to know Indiyah and Danica mostly."

How old is Remi Lambert?

Remi is 23 years old and was born 2 March 2000.

When was Remi on Love Island?

Joining as a bombshell during season 8, Remi was only on the show for a hot sec.

Emphasis on the word, 'hot', though.

Who was Remi coupled up with?

Erm, no one. Remi didn't have a chance to couple with any of the lovely Love Island ladies although he did have three of them make him a meal.

Remi chose Indiyah Polack, Paige Thorne and Ekin-Su to have a date wit,h but failed to make a connection with any of them.

What is Remi Lambert doing now?

Remi is a model. Plenty of Islanders have been on the modelling books before, but Remi is a seriously successful one. Working for the likes of Charlotte Tilbury, Jacamo, FITFAM, Tessuti, Myprotein, GeorgeAtAsda and Chelsea FC.

Where is Remi Lambert from?

Remi hails from Manchester, but looking at his socials he is one serious jet-setter.

Does Remi Lambert have Instagram?

Yes, you can follow him at remilambo.