Love Island’s Tink and Gabby reveal STEAMY unaired Tyrique Hyde scenes

Since this series of Love Island 2023 has been so jam packed with drama, we’d forgive you for thinking that they’re airing every single scandal. However, with only hour-long episodes, it’s simply impossible for us to see everything the Islanders get up to.

Gabby Jeffrey and Tink Reading - aka the duo we never knew we needed - have been making their media rounds this week, and the pair met up with heat’s Harriet Rose to reveal some gossip from this season’s eventful Casa Amor. They even spilled secrets even we (the Love Island experts) didn’t see coming.

While Casa saw the downfall of a number of boys, one Islander who emerged relatively unscathed was Tyrique Hyde. Movie night showed Tyrique egging on the boys, but apparently there were even more unseen antics from the 24-year-old semi-pro footballer.

Casa bombshells Tink and Gabby have revealed what Tyrique really got up to while Ella was away ©ITV Pictures

Tink and Gabby disclosed that the boys played a game of spin the bottle with the Casa girls, and for some unknown reason the producers never aired it. According to the girls, some of the Islanders were more up for the game than others.

When discussing boys who enter Casa Amor closed off, Tink said, “They live through the boys!” She singled out Tyrique as one who especially enjoyed the challenges as it gave him free reign to do whatever he liked while remaining closed off with Ella. “It’s like, ‘I want to be able to kiss people, I want a girl to misbehave,’ because it’s in the challenge," she explained.

It sounds like Tyrique Hyde loves a bit of spin the bottle ©ITV Pictures

Gabby chimed in to agree, saying, “Yeah, he loved spin the bottle, he was kissing everyone wasn’t he? He was licking ears, he was sucking necks. He was doing everything.”

Although Movie Night had plenty of drama, we would have loved to see Ella’s reaction to Ty’s antics.