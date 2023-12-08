Made in Chelsea’s James Dunmore: his age, relationship with Lucy Watson and Instagram

Over the years, there have been countless handsome faces passing through the streets of SW3, but one Made in Chelsea heartthrob we’ll never forget is James Dunmore.

Although his time on the show was short, he did marry the one and only Lucy Watson, making him Made in Chelsea royalty by association.

Here’s everything you need to know about Mr. Lucy Watson.

Who is James Dunmore?

James is best known for appearing on Made in Chelsea and being married to social media influencer, Lucy Watson.

How old is James Dunmore?

James was born on 6 April 1989, making him 34 years old and an Aries.

When was James Dunmore on Made in Chelsea?

James was first introduced on the show in 2015 as JP Patterson’s roommate, but he quickly got his own storylines as his romance blossomed with resident SW3 icon Lucy. The pair eventually departed the show together in 2016. They have since stated that they felt that the show was negatively impacting their relationship and they no longer wanted a public relationship.

Lucy told Jamie Laing on his Private Parts podcast, "[Me and James] were arguing more during that time and I was like 'this is going to make us argue' and then I realised you can't really be in a happy relationship on that show.

"At that point I was quite serious with James so I was like 'actually I value this more'.

"Plus the controlling side of [the show] where you couldn't do other work really annoyed me because I really wanted to do loads more."

What does James Dunmore do now?

Since Made in Chelsea, James is a model and lifestyle influencer.

lucy and james sharing a snog ©E4

How long have James Dunmore and Lucy Watson been dating?

James has been in a relationship with Lucy since 2015. The first year of their relationship was documented on the show, and since leaving MIC the pair frequently share loved up snaps of each other on their social media.

The pair then bought and renovated a Victorian house in London - where else would it be?- and moved in together in 2017.

James popped the question in 2020, and after six years of dating, the couple tied the knot on 12th September 2021 in a stunning three-day ceremony in Kefalonia**,** Greece. Did we expect anything less from the gorgeous pair?

After their Greek nuptials, they legalised their marriage in an equally beautiful civil ceremony at Chelsea Old Town Hall, because one wedding is never enough.

Does James Dunmore have children?

James and Lucy revealed to fans that they are expecting their first child together in September 2023. They announced the news on Instagram, with a picture captioned ‘our little miracle 🕊️👶🏻’.

Former MIC stars like Sam Thompson, who formerly dated Lucy’s sister Tiffany Watson on the show commented, “Such massive congratulations 🥹❤️❤️”.

James’s former roommate JP commented, “Yeeeeeeeeeer Buddy!!!!!!!!”.

They’re due to welcome their baby boy into the world early in 2024.

Does James Dunmore have Instagram?

He does, you can follow the father-to-be at @james_dunmore.