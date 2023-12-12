Millie Mackintosh: ‘Baby No.3 is coming next year’

Ever since we first saw Made in Chelsea's Millie Mackintosh partying it up with best friend Caggie Dunlop, delivering pithy putdowns, and securing her SW3 legend status by throwing a drink at Spencer Matthews for admitting to cheating on her friend Louise Thompson, we’ve been big fans.

And, since leaving the show in 2013, we’ve been no less obsessed. Having married her MIC co-star Hugo Taylor and had two children – Sienna, three, and Aurelia, two – she’s branched out into fashion, beauty and wellness, resulting in the kind of aesthetically pleasing Instagram grid you can (and we do) lose hours to.

So, offered the chance to catch up with 34-year-old Millie, we couldn’t wait to get an insight into life chez Mackintosh-Taylor and ask her important questions such as: what does she do on an average day? How is sober life treating her? And how will she survive Christmas without a cheeky tipple?

millie found fame on made in chelsea ©Getty Images: Dave Benett/Getty Images

Talk us through your daily routine…

My job requires me to do different hours every day, but I try to make sure I do some kind of movement. Sometimes it’s just going for a walk or sometimes it’s yoga with my kids climbing all over me! I try to fit it in however I can.

How do you start the day?

On a good day, the kids sleep till about 6am, so I get up slightly before and do some mindfulness. Or, if Hugo has time to spend with them before he goes to work, he gets them up and takes them down for breakfast, which gives me the time to do some meditation and breath work. It’s a moment for me to sit and connect and feel calm. If I can’t do it in the morning, then sometimes I do a walking meditation with the buggy, just five minutes can help me feel more centred. With kids, the mental load you have can feel crazy.

What do you like to do in the evenings?

We change it up. I like to sit with my kids and chat with them when they’re eating their dinner. Then, in the evening, I normally eat with Hugo – but Sienna is sometimes still up, so she might sit with us while we eat and then we put her to bed. It depends on the day, but I like to eat early, around 7 pm, so I have time to digest my food. I think it’s really important for sleep, so I avoid eating late and then going straight to bed.

the couple of their wedding day ©Richard Young/Shutterstock

Has your social life changed a lot?

Yes, since having kids I don’t have a wild social life in the evenings. I am a homebody and love to be cosy. I catch up with Hugo and we’ll watch an episode of something and then I go to bed early. I’m trying to get into a bedtime routine of not looking at a screen, maybe doing some reading or journaling, having a bath and doing my skincare routine. I also like to lie on my bed with a face mask on and do some more guided breathing. It helps me to have a good sleep.

We’re trying to prioritise them once a week. We managed to squeeze one in over the weekend recently. I love the places where you can sit at the bar and have that bar dining experience, sitting side-by-side. Sometimes we love a cinema date, too. But we try and have that time together as a couple outside of the house – it’s really important that we’re able to focus on our time.

Is it hard to not talk about the kids, though?

It’s really hard! We try to talk about anything else but the girls, but we always end up just looking at pictures of them and talking about them. It’s impossible not to.

Caggie and Millie, back in the day ©Getty Images

How are the girls?

Oh, they’re great. They’re so different, but also so similar. They’re both very stubborn and feisty, but also very funny. Aurelia has just turned two, and since then they’ve just bonded a lot more. They’re going everywhere holding hands, saying they love each other and saying they’re best friends. It’s melting my heart. I think Sienna is seeing Aurelia more as a sister now, rather than a baby – someone who she can play with. Lots of people have said that to me – once one is aged over two, they start to entertain each other.

Do you want more kids?

We’re undecided, it’s such a big decision. Right now, I’m very focused on the two of them and being a family of four. At the moment we’re focusing on getting Sienna into school, because she starts next year. We’ve got a lot going on, so it’s not anything I’m thinking about anytime soon. I think we should just get a dog. I do feel broody, I love babies, but luckily I’m always around babies, because so many friends have them, so I get the baby cuddles in when I can. That’ll see me through, and then, in a year, we’ll get a dog, which’ll be like having a baby.

Does this mean the girls are asking for a dog?

They are asking! My parents have a pug and they’re obsessed. It entertains them, so I can see why having one as a family is so good. And it teaches them routines and responsibilities.

I think Zara did so well, and my friend Angela [Scanlon] has been on Strictly, as well. Every year, I love to watch it and I honestly think they’re so brave – but I just don’t think I could do it. I struggle with dancing, I don’t feel there’s much natural talent in me – I have two left feet! I admire everyone who does it. Same with the jungle. Hugo’s been there, and I take my hat off to anyone who’s done it. It’s everything I’m terrified of, and you’re in a cage with them! I’m happy watching at home.

Do you still catch up with MIC or other reality TV?

I saw a trailer the other day. Something was going on with Maeva [D’Ascanio] and it hooked me – I want to know what’s going on. I haven’t watched it in a while, but I can’t believe it’s still going. I don’t watch much more reality TV, apart from Selling Sunset, I can’t get enough – the houses, the heels. I love The Kardashians, as well.

Do you get a chance for girls’ nights out still?

It’s hard. Since having the kids and working, it’s difficult to feel fully present in all areas of your life at all times. It’s hard to have that balance, but I do see my friends, and the time we spend together is so important, it’s just less often. I love small group settings and seeing a few of them at a time, that’s my ideal. A girls’ lunch or dinner is important to me. A big group thing doesn’t happen that often and I don’t do clubs any more – it’s more nice dinners or a walk in the park with a hot chocolate. Occasionally, what I love doing is having a weekend away with the girls, that’s the ultimate treat. I saw one of my best friends for a weekend in France in spring and I want to make it an annual thing.

You opened up earlier this year about cutting out alcohol. Are you still not drinking?

Yep, I’ve been free from alcohol for 15 months now. I’m enjoying it and it’s something I’m willing to continue as long as it feels good for me. I don’t see that changing anytime soon. There are so many great alternatives that I don’t feel like I’m missing out. I’m much more able to enjoy myself now that I’ve discovered how great life is without alcohol and hangovers. There’s no hangxiety – that was something that wasn’t benefiting my life. And all the time you get back when you’re not hungover, it’s amazing.

Is it tough over Christmas, though?

There can be a lot of pressure to drink more than you usually would during these festive times. And, of course, we should celebrate – I’m not judging anyone who wants a drink. I think it can feel hard, though, and it can add to people feeling rundown and having a weakened immune system.

Millie Mackintosh has partnered with Sambucol Black Elderberry ©Sambucol

Have you managed to avoid the lurgy this winter?

Having young kids, with Sienna at nursery now, she’s coming home and bringing back all the bugs. Last Christmas, we were all constantly sick with something, the runny noses and snot everywhere – as soon as we were all better again, the next day someone else would be sick. I don’t want to go through that again. I’m a strong believer in prevention rather than cure. I’m really into my wellness, and that includes our immune system. It’s really important to look after the immune system with a supplement like Sambucol. It’s the perfect way to avoid the cycle of endless illnesses.

Do you love Christmas?

Yes, and this year the festive feeling hit me earlier than usual. I couldn’t wait for December to put my tree up – it went up the week before. Sienna’s rehearsing for a Christmas show, too, which I’m so excited to see.

What are your plans for the big day?

The kids are at ages where they’re understanding more about it. We’ve been to see Father Christmas at Lapland UK – it’s just the most gorgeous day out – and then in the weeks afterwards I can tell them to be good or they won’t get any presents! Elf On The Shelf, we did last year and got really into it, so me and Hugo decided to have a competition to see who can come up with the best places to put the elf every morning to surprise the kids. We’ll have two different celebrations, one with my family and one with Hugo’s family, and I’m not going to be hosting, which I have done the last few years, so I’m quite looking forward to that.

