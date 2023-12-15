Made in Chelsea’s Mimi Bouchard: her age, her Instagram, and her celebrity relative

While many faces have come and gone from Made in Chelsea, some are more memorable than others. The show has been on for over ten years, and nobody can be expected to remember every single cast member - except us, of course. It's on our job spec.

Mimi Bouchard first appeared on the show six years ago, and while her time on the show was short, it was definitely memorable.

Her life today looks very different to her Chelsea days, but don't worry, it's just as luxurious. Here’s everything she’s been up to since her stint on MIC.

Who is Mimi Bouchard?

Mimi is a reality star turned lifestyle influencer. Since leaving Made in Chelsea behind, she started her own wellness company and app, Superhuman, which offers guided meditation and lifestyle advice.

How old is Mimi Bouchard?

Mimi was born on 16 July 1996, making her 27 years old and a Cancer.

When was Mimi Bouchard on Made in Chelsea?

Mimi first appeared on Made in Chelsea in 2017 for its 13th series. She was close with Georgia ‘Toff’ Tofolo and Jess Woodley, and had a brief love triangle with Fredrik Ferrier and Liv Bentley. She also butted heads with MIC royalty, Tiff Watson, when she slept with Sam Thompson while he and the Watson sister were on a break, for which Tiff memorably lashed out and referred to Mimi as a dumpling.

Is Mimi Bouchard in a relationship?

Mimi met property developer Ben Darby on Made in Chelsea in 2018, and the couple announced their engagement in January 2023. The engagement took place while they were on holiday in the Swiss alps, so they clearly haven’t left their Made in Chelsea roots behind.

What does Mimi Bouchard do now?

While on Made in Chelsea, Mimi ran an online lifestyle magazine called Mimibee, which she described as "all things fashion, love, sex, health, fitness, with a touch of personal growth". She now focuses on running Superhuman while refurbishing the London home she shares with her fiancé, Ben.

Who is Mimi Bouchard’s family?

Although it wasn’t mentioned during her time on Made in Chelsea, Mimi actually has a secret famous relative. She is the cousin of world-famous tennis player, Eugenie Bouchard, who is the sport's former world no.5, and the first Canadian tennis player to be ranked in the top 5 in singles. Mimi however, doesn’t play and admits that she isn’t sporty at all.

Does Mimi Bouchard have an Instagram account?

She does, and you can follow her enviable feed at @mimibouchard.