Remember Married At First Sight UK’s Amy Christophers? Here’s what she up to now

If you watched Married At First Sight UK back in 2021 then you'll definitely remember Amy Christophers. The glamour model turned sports presenter was matched with Joshua Christie by the dating experts and they had a rollercoaster relationship, to say the least.

Although they made it to the end of the experiment, Amy and Josh revealed they'd gone their separate ways at the reunion. Since then, Amy's been linked to a number of famous faces and her career as a sports presenter has gone from strength to strength.

These days, you can find Amy on hosting duties at top sporting events like Royal Ascot and the Women's Six Nations and rubbing shoulders with the likes of Tommy Fury and Jill Scott.

Amy is still close pals with some of her MAFS UK co-stars too and regularly hangs out with the likes of Alexis Economou and Morag Chrichton.

She may not have found love on the show, but she's definitely doing more than alright for herself.

Who is Amy Christophers?

Amy Christophers is a reality star, presenter and influencer best known for appearing on Married At First Sight UK in 2021.

How old is Amy Christophers?

Amy is currently 36 years old. She was born on 6 October 1986.

Where is Amy Christophers from?

Amy is originally from Cornwall.

What was Amy Christophers' job before Married At First Sight UK?

Amy worked as a glamour model under the name Brandy Brewer but gave up that career to study journalism and become a fully qualified football referee. She later began presenting sports and has worked with the likes of TalkSport, Channel 5 and Yahoo Sports.

When was Amy Christophers on Married At First Sight UK?

Amy appeared on Married At First Sight UK in 2021 when the show moved to E4 from Channel 4 and adopted the more dramatic format of the Australian series. She was matched with Josh Christie and although they initially hit it off, their connection was tested when it came to light that he'd messaged another bride, Morag Chrichton, before the show.

Despite a number of explosive rows, Amy and Josh made it all the way to the end of the experiment and decided to stay together after the show at the final vows. However, it just wasn't meant to be and the pair revealed they were no longer an item at the reunion show.

Amy has been super busy since rising to fame on MAFS UK ©Getty

Who has Amy Christophers dated?

Shortly after appearing on MAFS UK, Amy was linked to Love Island 2021 star Aaron Simpson. The pair never confirmed any romance but they were pictured looking cosy on a day out at Ascot and an onlooker described them as "really flirty".

Last year, Amy was pictured on a night out with another MAFS UK star, Johnathan Wileman - who appeared on the E4 show a year after her - and they later appeared on a Christmas reunion special together. However, Johnathan later confirmed things had fizzled out between them on Instagram.

He explained, "Me and Amy were getting to know each other, she helped me a hell of a lot through MAFS, always very supportive. And then obviously we had the Christmas special, things like that, but to be honest, the comments and everything else surrounding it put quite a negative spin on everything, so...We just thought it best that we stayed good friends and not spoil what we had or have already, so yeah, we’re just good friends now."

Does Amy Christophers have Instagram?