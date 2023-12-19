MAFS UK’s Ella Morgan Clark reveals ‘new era’ amid major transformation

We have a code red; a certain Married At First Sight star has joined the dark side and we are low key obsessed.

OK, so her name is in the title so you already know who we are referring to, but are you ready for this fit AF reveal from Ella Morgan Clark? Probably not as it it truly has us GAGGED.

During her time on this year's series of MAFS, Ella was all about the glam and her long golden locks were a key part of her gorge looks.

In fact, we even picked Ella to channel her inner Margot Robbie and throw on a cute pink ensemble to become heat's answer to Barbie in this year's 'Stars Dress Up.'

Ella even had her very own Ken in the form of Love Island bombshell, Sammy Root (complete with a blonde wig and major Ken-rgy).

But now Ella had ditched her signature Rapunzel-like waves for a stunning brunette lewk and it is an absolute slay. Sorry, sleigh.

Posting a photo on her Instagram grid, Ella wrote."Welcome to my dark side .. New Era of Ella pending🤎🤎🤎goodbye Blonde, I’ll make sure brunettes have more fun, she’s here to stay✌🏽"

The bride also tagged the geniuses behind her hair transformation, "Hair by @hairbyjackkenneally & @hairbybillyevans. Using @bellami_uk@bellamihair

Thank you boys for being the best dream team and transforming my locks ✨" – which we are obviously make a note of for our next beauty makeover.

But it was the final sentence which left us gasping and grinning as Ella added, "This isn’t a wig like the one I wore on MAFS... and this time I changed the colour for me... not to impress a man ✌🏽"

Absolute goddess behaviour from the MAFS star as per.

This is, of course, referencing when Ella donned a brunette wig on the social experiment turned reality TV show; fans speculated if it was because she was hoping to gain the attention of her (second) 'groom' JJ Slater, who just so happened to have a multitude of dark haired exes.

Whether or not this is true, Ella is looking unreal with her new chocolate waves and we just LOVE it when celebs talk about 'joining the dark side'. It's giving villain era energy and we are here for it.