MAFS UK’s Ella Morgan Clark and Love Island’s Sammy Root look INCREDIBLE as Barbie and Ken

It’s that time of year again. No, not that one. We’re talking about heat’s Stars Dress Up, which is back for 2023. This year, four legendary celebs have raided our dressing-up box to recreate three of this year’s most iconic images.

They’re two of the biggest reality stars of the year, so it’s only right that we got Married At First Sight UK’s Ella Morgan Clark and Love Island’s Sammy Root to dress up as two characters from the biggest movie of the year.

Ella and Sammy transformed into Barbie and Ken, and don’t they look amazing?

Ella and Sammy are Barbie and Ken for heat's Stars Dress Up 2023 ©Marco Vittur

Ella told us, “This is a dream come true! I loved Barbie when I was younger and now I get to be her.

“I used to think I’d have to be a Ken, but then I transitioned and realised I can be a Barbie – I’m just as plastic as her!

“I could have a worse Ken, could I? I’m quite happy – Sammy’s fit.”

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken... or is it Ella and Sammy? We can't tell any more ©LMK Media

Love Island 2023 winner Sammy added, “Being picked to be Ryan Gosling’s Ken is a big privilege. I mean, who doesn’t want to be Ken?

“Having been on Love Island, I’m not shy about getting my abs out, so recreating the iconic image was fun.

“I’ve met Ella before and she seemed like a lovely girl, so I was more than happy to be the Ken to her Barbie for the shoot.”

Move over, Margot and Ryan. We want Ella and Sammy in the sequel, tbh ©Marco Vittur

Behind the scenes, Ella made us laugh as she admired / perved over Sammy’s abs, joking that if she had ovaries, they’d be exploding right now.

We don’t blame her – Sammy didn’t need any contouring as he’s naturally that buff.

