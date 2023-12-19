heat’s Stars Dress Up 2023: Big Brother winner Jordan Sangha transforms into Willy Wonka

Big Brother finally returned to our screens in October after a five-year hiatus, but it was definitely worth the wait.

Sixteen housemates entered on day one, but only one could be crowned the winner and take home the £100k prize money. That person was Jordan Sangha, and what a worthy winner he was. Jordan won the hearts of the nation – and fellow housemate Henry Southan – with his sarcasm, wit and drier than dry humour. Oh, and those funky shirts too.

So, what’s next for Jordan? Transforming into Timothée Chalamet’s Wonka for heat’s Stars Dress Up 2023, of course.

Jordan transformed into Wonka for heat's Stars Dress Up 2023 ©Marco Vittur

Speaking about his makeover, Jordan told us, “This is only the second photo shoot I’ve ever done and it feels very sweet to be recreating the Wonka poster.

“It’s most apt as I feel like I won the golden ticket winning Big Brother.”

So, is Jordan a Wonka fan?

“I loved Tim Burton’s Charlie and The Chocolate Factory,” he said. “The old one [with Gene Wilder] is a bit too classic for me.

“I think Henry has seen the new film. I love the cast.”

Timothée's got nothing on Jordan, if you ask us ©Warner Bros. Pictures

Jordan added, “Don’t tell Henry, but I think Timothée Chalamet is gorgeous.”

As for his plans with Henry, who is now officially his boyfriend, Jordan told us they are still planning on going away for the festive period – possibly to New York or maybe a romantic sojourn to Venice.

When asked what gift he’d be getting Henry, Jordan quipped, “Henry’s got me – that should be enough for Christmas.”

Jordan and his Big Brother housemate Henry are officially a couple ©Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

We should have seen that one coming…

heat's bumper Christmas issue is out now ©Bauer Media