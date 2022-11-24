EXCLUSIVE Drag Race UK’s Danny Beard reveals next TV move and we’re EXCITED

As we all know by now, appearing on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK can be a one-way ticket to superstardom. Just look at the likes of The Vivienne, who is set to compete against Love Island’s Ekin-Su on next year’s Dancing on Ice, and Baga Chipz, who recently made her acting debut in Channel 4’s Ackley B ridge.

And this season's finalists are putting their post-show plans in place and it sounds like they’re all moving on to big things.

Danny Beard, who also took part in Britain’s Got Talent in 2016, has set their sights on more TV work and we’re already eagerly anticipating their next move.

Chatting exclusively to heat, Danny revealed, “My dream is always to be a TV presenter and I would love to move into television properly.

“I know we've had quite a few of the girls from previous seasons be on various variations of Celebrities on the Farm Picking Up Dog Sh * t on Ice. I will do that, but my dream is to be a TV presenter and hopefully I’m on the right track to do that.

“Other than that, I’m going to be touring the world and I’ve got 11 other sisters to do that with now and there’s just so much going on. No matter what happens, dreams are coming true."

Speaking about the other finalists - Black Peppa, Cheddar Gorgeous and Jonbers Blonde - Danny added, “I think there isn't a better top four. I think everyone brings something completely different to the art of drag and everyone gives their audience and the audience of the show something different to look up to and to see themselves in.

“I think every one of us is going to go into the industry that we want to go into and we've got the show to thank for that. We've been ourselves the whole way through, all four of us, we've not done anything other than be ourselves. So to be commended on being yourself is the ultimate praise.”

The final RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season four airs on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer on Thursday 24 November from 9pm.

