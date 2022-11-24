EXCLUSIVE: Jonbers Blonde reveals which celeb pals have been supporting her on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK journey

The day of the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season four finale has arrived, with the UK’s next Drag Race superstar being crowned in a matter of hours.

Either Black Peppa, Cheddar Gorgeous, Danny Beard or Jonbers Blonde will win the crown (or perhaps two of them if it’s a double crowning) after they slayed the competition and outlasted eight of Britain’s best drag performers.

Making it to the end is no easy feat, of course, but East London-based queen Jonbers Blonde has revealed she’s had a number of celebrity pals - including Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle - cheering her on throughout the competition.

Jonbers, who is originally from Belfast, exclusively told heat, “I’m very lucky in my work and the things I do that I’ve been able to meet a lot of people that I adore.

“The one person who has followed me for a long time and has been an attribute to my life is Nadine Coyle. The queen of my heart, the queen of Ireland has always followed me and is such an amazing person. She’s very me, she’s the epitome of a Northern Irish person. You always look to the good in life and you always have fun.

“Also the support of my BBC sister Jayde Adams from Strictly Come Dancing. Also Self Esteem, who I adore. Her music is just the soundtrack to my life. To have these people in my life and to call these people my friends is just like looking in a magazine, it’s wild! I find it wild that I have these people’s support.”

Although Jonbers is the only finalist that hasn’t won a main challenge (or one of the coveted RuPeter badges that comes with it), she admitted that she always saw herself making it to the final.

Jonbers said, “We have to expect the unexpected with Drag Race and I think with my track record, that speaks for itself. A lot of people did not see me in this final, but I always did because I believe in myself.

“A lot of people don't believe in themselves and I think that's where their problem lies, not mine. The fandom is strong and I think that what the fandom needs take away in this is to believe in themselves because they need to look at what we do and be like, ‘I can do that’.

“It's about looking at us and not always seeing the perfections, it's about seeing the imperfections.”

The final RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season four airs on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer on Thursday 24 November from 9pm.

