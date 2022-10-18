Why Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu TURNED DOWN Love Island presenting job 🌴

by Charlotte Roberts |

Love Island 2022 winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu claims that she was offered the job of the show’s new host – but chose to turn it down.

Fans called for the star – who won the most recent series alongside partner Davide Sanclimenti – to host the series after Laura Whitmore stepped down. But after it was confirmed that Maya Jama had landed the gig, it seemed as though Ekin-Su hadn’t topped the list.

But in a surprising turn of events, it appears that ITV bosses did listen to what the people wanted and, she says, talked to Ekin-Su the role – only for her to turn it down.

Talking to PopSugar, Ekin-Su said, “I did get offered. I would’ve loved to do it, but I can’t at the minute because of how busy I am.”

“And I said I’m not ready for it… I want proper training. I’ve done presenting before, but not to the level of Laura.”

Ekin-Su and Davide’s won Love Island series 8 by a landslide vote – and fans were desperate to see the star back on their TV screens as the new host.

But with an Oh Polly brand deal and an ITV2 travel series in the works, it’s no wonder the star was too busy to take on the demanding presenting gig – particularly after Laura admitted “difficult elements of the show, including flying back and forth” led her to step down.

Ekin-Su – who will be appearing on this year’s Dancing on Ice after reportedly signing a six-figure deal – went on to sing Maya’s praises, saying “She’s funny, intelligent, smart, beautiful. ITV have made a good choice picking her, I think.”

Maya will be hitting TV screens as the brand new Love Island host in the next few months, with Winter Love Island making a comeback after a two-year break.

But while Ekin-Su has turned down the iconic role for now, there’s no saying that she won’t be strutting into that villa again sometime in the future.

LISTEN to the latest episode of the heat 7 podcast