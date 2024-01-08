Nathan Henry and Sophie Kasaei lift the lid on ‘annoying’ Gaz Beadle’s Geordie Shore ‘return’

It’s been a whopping 13 year since Geordie Shore first hit our screens and dozens of the North East’s finest radgies have come and gone from the cast since then. While many of the show’s biggest names have departed over the year, OGs like Charlotte Crosby, Holly Hagan and Jay Gardner returned in 2022 much to the delight of fans.

However, one major name who hasn’t appeared on Geordie Shore since he left the show in 2017 is Gary Beadle. In that time, Gaz settled down with wife Emma McVey and became a dad to six-year-old son, Chester, and four-year-old daughter, Primrose.

But last year, Gary revealed that he’d split from Emma and, almost immediately, rumours quickly began swirling that he was set to make a return to the show that made him famous.

Gaz is heavily rumoured to be returning to Geordie Shore ©Neil Mockford/FilmMagic

We recently caught up with Geordie Shore legends Sophie Kasaei and Nathan Henry ahead of the show’s new series, which begins this week, and although they’re not sure if Gary will be returning, it sounds like they’d love to have him back.

Sophie teased, “I have no clue, but I actually said to Charlotte the other day, “Do you actually think Gaz would come back?’”

Nathan added, “I personally genuinely would love it if Gary came back. I had a weird little bond with him and I loved spending time with him.

“He was annoying, but I loved him like an older brother so it would be nice to have my brother back.”

Nathan would love to see his "brother" Gary back on the show ©Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Sophie continued, “Even though there was loads of things that happened with Gaz and Charlotte and the girls, it was hard, but we all just made friends in the end because Gaz and Charlotte, they’ve got their own lives going on now and so has everybody else.

“If Gaz did want to come back, we’ll all be there with open arms.”

Gary and fellow Geordie Shore OG Vicky Pattinson are the only series one stars who didn’t return to the show in 2022, although it remains to be seen whether Gaz will make a comeback in the not-too-distant future.

We’re crossing everything, tbh.

Geordie Shore is available to watch only on Paramount+ UK and MTV from 9 January.

