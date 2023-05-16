MAFS Australia’s Jack Millar expecting a baby with Love Island star

As we recover from the absolute whirlwind of a series that was Married At First Sight Australia season ten, one of the iconic reality show’s former contestants has announced some exciting news.

Jack Millar, who appeared on series nine of MAFS Australia, took to Instagram over the weekend to reveal he’s expecting his first child with girlfriend Courtney Stubbs.

If you recognise that name, it’s probably because Courtney is also a reality star and appeared on the third series of Love Island Australia.

Although neither Jack nor Courtney were able to find love on their respective dating shows, it’s all worked out for them in the end as they now have a baby on the way after almost a year of dating.

They broke the news by sharing an adorable video of them strolling along the beach hand in hand before Jack cradled and kissed Courtney’s growing bump. At the end of the video, a sign which read “Baby Millar coming November 2023” could be seen.

The post was captioned, “Overjoyed to share our magical secret with you 👼🏼✨.”

The couple’s reality star pals and followers rushed to congratulate them in the comments section, with Ella May Ding writing, “UM OMG ❤️ this is such beautiful news, congratulations both of you!!!!!"

Her bestie Domenica Calerco, who was actually ‘married’ to Jack on the show added, “BEST NEWS EVER!!! Congratulations you two beautiful people ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Jack appeared on the same series of MAFS Australia as Ella May Ding, who appeared on Made in Chelsea last year ©Getty

Jack and Domenica were matched by MAFS Australia’s relationship experts and stayed together throughout the whole experiment. Although they vowed to give their relationship a go when filming finished, they arrived to the reunion separately and revealed they had split.

During her time on Love Island Australia, Courtney had a brief relationship with Aaron Waters (who later appeared on Love Island UK) but left the show single.