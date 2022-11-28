Jamie Laing throws shade at Made in Chelsea couple and OUCH

The always iconic Made in Chelsea OG Jamie Laing recently shared a meme on Instagram roasting one of his pals and his followers absolutely loved it.

The Candy Kittens founder joined the E4 show during season two back in 2011 and was part of the cast for almost an entire decade. During his time on MiC, Jamie made many friends and even found himself a protégé in the form of Sam Prince.

When Sam joined the show back in 2017 he was part of a hilarious interview skit reminiscent of The Apprentice. Jamie quizzed Sam about sweets and such like before hiring him as an intern for his candy company. From then on Jamie and Sam worked together on a daily basis and the bromance truly blossomed.

Now that Jamie has left Made in Chelsea he still enjoys mocking his pal and his latest Instagram post did just that.

Jamie is currently engaged to fellow MiC star Sophie Habboo who he met on the show and the jokey meme he shared compared Jamie and Sophie to Sam and his current girlfriend Inge Valentiner. But not in the complimentary sense. More in the 'when you order it online vs when it arrives' sense.

Luckily, Sam found the funny side and commented several laughing emojis below the post that Jamie shared on the weekend.

Jamie responded with, "It's too good big guy."

Which we can all agree, it really is.

Jamie's followers were more than entertained by the whole ordeal and people flooding the comments section with their thoughts on the meme, "Pic 4 made me spit out my tea. So true! 😂"

"The accuracy in photo 4 😂 🙌 Miss you both on MIC ❤️"

There is certainly no denying the similarity especially when you see another guy with Jamie's trademark bleach blonde locks. Not many guys rock it quite like Jamie Laing.

WATCH 'I Ain't Proposing!' Ekin-Su & Davide Play Mr & Mrs