Josie Gibson: everything you need to know about the Big Brother, This Morning and I’m a Celeb icon

If the heat team were ever to go on as Mastermind together there's a high probability we'd ask for Big Brother icons as our specialist subject – either that or 'Torso of the Week' months and years; we're scarily good at recalling those.

And if you were mean enough to force us to pick a fave Big Brother icon, we'd need 30 minutes on our own, a good sit down and a couple of Rescue Remedy Pastilles AKA there's just too many for us to choose from; Chantelle Houghton, the late Nikki Grahame, Pete Bennett, Nadia Almada, Brian Belo, Anthony Hutton, Alison Hammond, Big Brother 2023 stars Yinrun Huang and Jordan Sangha, and of course, BB queen Josie Gibson. Icons each and every one of them.

But you've clicked on this article so let's focus our love, affection and obsession on the showbiz career of that bubbly Bristolian, Josie, AKA one of our all-time fave celebs.

Josie Gibson ©(Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

These days she's bossing it as a regular presenter on This Morning, but remember when she was in love with a hottie John James Parton (who looks UNRECOGNISABLE these days, btw) in the Big Brother house? No? How about her successful stint on I'm a Celeb? That was far more recent.

Oh, and to top off all of those achievements, she's also besties with Alison Hammond which, let's face it, is the real win.

When was Josie Gibson on Big Brother?

Josie won Big Brother in 2010 and appeared on Ultimate Big Brother – the final Big Brother series to air on Channel 4 – re-entering the Big Brother house 18 minutes after winning the series (yes, really), only to walk three days later, while other housemates were nominating.

Josie went on to have a MEGA successful career, landing herself fitness DVDs, TV presenting gigs and even her very own reality shows on the back of her Big Brother appearances. The star is now part of the This Morning family.

Josie Gibson at the Ultimate Big Brother Final in 2010 (Getty)

What happened with Josie Gibson and John James Parton?

The Josie Gibson and John James Parton romance was simultaneously the most bizarre and the most fantastic thing about Big Brother 11. After their departure, they did what most couples do – star in a one-off reality show (called called Josie and John James: What Happened Next) about their relationship, break up a year later, and have a mega feud on social media, then not see each other for years; they were actuality reunited on Big Brother's Bit on the Side in 2016 and it was awkward af.

Fun fact, John James went on to bulk up and star on the very first series of Love Island Australia.

Josie and John James in 2011 (Photo by Dave M. Benett/Getty Images)

When did Josie Gibson join This Morning?

In 2019 Josie joined This Morning as a competition announcer, going on to become a presenter on the show, filling in last minute for Holly Willoughby in 2021. She then went on to present the series as holiday cover (not a bad gig considering This Morning presenters go on more holidays than Jane McDonald).

Josie's now part of the furniture.

When was Josie Gibson on I'm a Celeb?

Josie starred on series 23 of I'm a Celeb in 2023, alongside the likes of Sam Thompson, Marvin Humes, and Jamie Lynn Spears.

What happened when Josie Gibson was on I'm A Celeb?

Unsurprisingly, Josie was a fan favourite in the jungle and a frontrunner for the win since day one. Unfortunately, she finished in fourth place with Sam Thompson going on to win the series on 10 December 2023. She took part in four Bushtucker trials in the jungle, including The Scarena: Locker Shocker, Down the Tubes, Barbaric Barbershop, and Celebrity Cyclone. And we will never, ever forget THAT hilarious 'humping' challenge with Marvin Humes...

Where is Josie Gibson from?

Really? Bristol, baby.

Is Josie Gibson in a relationship?

No. According to various reports, Josie is single due to her extremely busy schedule. She was previously in relationships with Big Brother's John James Parton and Reggie's baby daddy, Terry.

Does Josie Gibson have children?

In 2019, Josie welcomed her first child, a baby boy called Reggie-James.

How tall is Josie Gibson?

Josie is just over 5ft9.

Does Josie Gibson have Instagram?

Yes, she does. You can follow the queen of Bristol at @josiegibson85.