EXCLUSIVE Kerry Katona reveals all on daughter appearing Love Island 🌴

It’s well established by now that Love Island can provide a platform for celebrity offsprings to break free from the shadows of their famous parents and become megastars in their own right, just look at Dani Dyer and Gemma Owen.

And, with two series of the ITV2 dating show coming our way next year, fans are already speculating about which hot singletons with notable mums and dads could be entering the villa next.

One name that’s been put forward is Kerry Katona’s second eldest daughter with first husband Brian McFadden, Lilly-Sue McFadden, and Kerry’s revealed she’s more than up for Lilly to become an Islander.

Chatting exclusively to heat following the release of her new book Whole Again – Love, Life and Me: My Story, Kerry said, “Our Lilly gets asked twice a year [ to do Love Island ] . She keeps saying no and I’m like, ‘Lilly, it’s time you move out. Go and do f * * king Love Island, make all the money you can and get your own b * * * * * d apartment!’

“The reason I want Lilly to do it is because she’s not like other girls. I know my 15 year old, our Heidi, struggles with her insecurities because of shows like Love Island and Instagram. You’ve all got to look a certain way. Our Lilly is such a tomboy. She’s a scruffy b * * * * * d, she doesn’t give a sh * t.

“You know, she’ll never shave her legs or armpits and I think that would pave the way for other teenage girls to feel normal, but she’s having none of it. I’d drag her on the show if I could. Get on there and make a f * * king difference and make some money and get out!”

Turning to her agent, Kerry continued, “We’re working on her, aren’t we Molly? We’re working on her.

“I think she would pave the way for a lot of kids that are insecure. I say to her, ‘Think about our Heidi, think about what you could do’. These girls have all got fake lashes and Lilly gets all that done but she’s such a bloke. She’ll drink a pint and she’s like, ‘F * * k that sh * t, I’m not shaving!’

"She’d go on there for love, but I just think she’d make a massive difference to girls. Love Island’s an amazing show, it really is, but girls think they have to look a certain way and so do the lads. I think the lads expect the girls to look a certain way because of shows like that and because of social media. I’m a mother of four girls and a boy and it just worries me.”

Kerry’s book Whole Again: Love, Life and Me: My Story is out now via Mirror Publishing.

LISTEN to the latest episode of the heat 7 podcast