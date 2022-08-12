Y2K hairstyles: the best looks according to celebs

The early 2000’s are having a moment - as are Y2K hairstyles - and it’s safe to say that this is a trend that isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Thank God. Although when it comes to low rise jeans, the 2000’s can keep them.

That’s not the case, however, with Y2k hairstyles which have truly stood the test of time.

So, what is a Y2K hairstyle?

If you've been googling 'what is a Y2K hairstyle' - don't worry, you're not the only one and turns out you'll most definitely know all the styles - butterfly clips, chunky highlights and zig-zag partings. If you've been on Instagram over the last few months then you'll know they are just some of the looks that celebs such as Bella Hadid and Olivia Neill have been rocking recently.

So we've had a look at nine of the best Y2K hairstyles that celebs have wore but you can recreate at home.

Claw clips

We will always be eternally grateful for the resurrection of the claw clip.

Not only is it an effortless style, but it's also super practical at the same time. Need to jump in the shower but don't want to get your hair wet? Pop it up in a claw clip.

You're having a greasy hair day and need to disguise it? Alas, again we turn to the claw clip.

We can get on board with any trend that is just as practical as it is stylish.

Ball hair ties

These bobbles don't bring back particularly fond memories, remember how painful they were? But beauty is apparently pain so this is definitely a Y2K look that we'll be quick to recreate.

Styled in two high ponytails, Lizzo is definitely channeling Baby Spice and looks AMAZING doing it.

Baby braids

When in need of y2k style inspiration, look no further than TikTok queen and Gen Z icon Addison Rae. For a subtle but effective nod to the early 2000's, simple add a couple of small braids to your hair to frame your face.

Spiky bun

©getty images

Quite frankly, we'd take any hair inspo from Gigi Hadid, so when she rocked this spiky bun at the Met Gala in May, we weren't surprised to see that the trend had caught on. Popular in the early 2000's the spiky bun was seen on the likes of Halle Berry and Alice Silverstone back in the day.

Sparkly hair

©itv

When Laura Whitmore showed up to the Love Island VIP party, all anyone could talk about was her hair. Her bedazzled locks were giving MAJOR y2k vibes and help turn any hair look into a statement.

To recreate, you'll need to get your hands on some hair gems or a hair stamper which makes the process way easier.

Butterfly clips

For a more playful approach to the trend, throw a couple of butterfly clips into your hair like Hailey Bieber. This will give us every excuse to channel our inner Mary-Kate and Ashley.

Zig Zag parting

You either love it or you hate it but the zig zag parting has definitely made a comeback. Seen on the likes of Bella Hadid, a zig zag parting can elevate any simple hair look and can add volume to your hair from the root. To recreate, use a fine tooth comb and drag it through the centre of your head moving from left to right to create that zig zag look.

Bubble braids

©getty images

When thinking about bubble braids, songstress Griff comes to mind. The singer always seems to be sporting this as her signature look and we love it. Whilst it looks like it could be complicated, the style actually pretty easy. All you need to do is put your hair into a ponytail, then space out clear elastics throughout, teasing the hair in between to create that y2k bubble effect.

Hair stamps

If you really want to commit to the Y2K trend, hair stamps are the way to go. As seen here on Rihanna for her Savage X Fenty campaign, these stamps create a statement and we definitely want to jump on the bandwagon. For an easy way to recreate this look at home you can use a temporary colour spray with a stencil in any desired design.

Now for some Y2K frequently asked questions...

What hairstyles were popular in the 2000s?

Hun, all of the above. If you've ever had a look back at celebs on the red carpet in the noughties (10/10 would recommend) then you would have seen all of the hairstyles above.

Are pigtails Y2K?

Absolutely. Tbh, any pretty or cute hairstyle probably falls under the Y2K category.

Why is Y2K fashionable?

Err, have you been reading this article? Gigi Hadid, Rihanna and Hailey Bieber - need we say more?