The shag haircut is back! Here is the celeb inspo you need for your next salon visit

Remember when Miley Cyrus first debuted her shag-meets-mullet haircut? The singer only went and broke the internet with her new choppy ‘do. But as controversial as it was at the time, fast forward a bit and it’s giving less Tiger King and more IT-girl, with stars like Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Madonna, and more recently, Eva Longoria slaying the sought-after style.

In an Instagram post, shared by her hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos, the actress can be seen sporting curtain bangs and choppy layers with tons of texture: all of the ingredients that make up the seventies-style shag. Only instead of a blown-out finish, it’s giving wet look.

A good job, considering both the shag and sleek, hi-shine strands have been celebrated as two of the biggest 2024 hair trends. While Taylor Swift gives this low-maintenance look a modern makeover, opting for a chic shag style that’s tousled – and is perfect for lazy girls.

As well as being simple to style, with the defined layers most of the work for you, the shag haircut is also amazing for flat,thin strands as it adds instant volume and definition. Not to mention, it works on all hair types: straight, wavy, curly, coily. So, have we sold you on it yet?

If you’re yet to make your mind up, here’s some inspo from the celebs who have given the shag their stamp-of-approval. Personally, we can’t get enough of this versatile rock ‘n’ roll look.

Gallery Celebrity Shag Haircuts 1 of 9 CREDIT: @dimitrishair Nicole Sherzinger With a similar shoulder-skimming length and wavy, messy texture with a glass-like shine, you can tell that Nicole and Eva share the same hairstylist. Do you think he's got time to fit us in? 2 of 9 CREDIT: @davestanwell Jenna Ortega Who better to pull off this playful, edgy look than Jenna Ortega. Not long after her success in Netflix's Wednesday, she chopped off her goth-girl long hair for a shaggy wolf cut. Obsessed! 3 of 9 CREDIT: @dimitrishair Shay Mitchell Another shag success, Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell gives cool-girl energy with this choppy, mullet-inspired shag, complete with a wispy micro-fringe. Now, that's a hard look to pull off! 4 of 9 CREDIT: @chrisappleton1 Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez is known for switching up her hairstyle – but this look may just be our favourite. The star's go-to hairstylist Chris Appleton shared this snap of the singer to Instagram, but spoiler alert: it's a wig! 5 of 9 CREDIT: @madonna Madonna Even Madonna has jumped on the trend, with the Like a Virgin singer donning this curly shag in a peachy auburn shade. That's her natural texture, didn't you know? 6 of 9 CREDIT: @dimitrishair Camila Cabello Urgh. From the sun-kissed highlights to the wispy bangs, this shag might be our favourite. Is there any hairstyle the former Fifth Harmony singer doesn't suit? 7 of 9 CREDIT: @taylorswift Taylor Swift Sure, it's pretty low-key compared to other famous shags, but Taylor's chic, effortless version of the '70s style requires much less faff. How else is she going to produce album after album? 8 of 9 CREDIT: @billieeilish Billie Eilish Another viral Miley moment, Billie Eilish rocked social media when she switched up her jet-black hair for a bleached shaggy look. She's returned to her roots now but this look will forever have us in a chokehold. 9 of 9 CREDIT: @mileycyrus Miley Cyrus It wouldn't be a shag round-up without Miley. The star's choppy mane has seen many variations of the retro hairstyle, including this swooping side fringe and black streaks underneath her blonde locks.