Millie Court shows off drastic new hair amid ‘Liam Reardon shade’

The sweaty heatwave is nearly finished and we're finally making the transition into the winter months. As well as stockpiling pumpkin spice candles and snapping up our winter coats in the sale (thank us later), we're also thanking Love Island 2021 champ Millie Court for gifting us our dream autumn aesthetic. We're obsessed and in awe.

Millie gave us all the winter outfit inspo on a recent trip to Paris with her bestie. However, it wasn't just the outfit that caught our eye, as Millie, who only recently debuted a full head of gorgeous long extensions, has gone and chopped all her hair off and dyed it silver. Serving all the angles, Millie wrote, "Back to my roots 💁🏼‍♀️✂️✨ Hair by @rowanireland _ creative & @hadleyyatessalon 🫶🏼"

The length, the slight loose curl, the silver hue! We're screenshotting the second photo and showing our hairdresser asap.

Millie's new hair comes just days after she appeared to throw some shade at her ex-boyfriend Liam Reardon in a hilarious TikTok. If you cast you mind back to July, their split was surrounded by rumours that the relationship soured as a result of Liam's behaviour following speculation that he had been 'following and liking photos of Instagram models'.

The Love Island 2021 winners announced their split in July after a year together, with the pair insisting that there was "no bad blood between them" and that they "still love and support each other."

Get rid of the old, in with the new hair, amirite?

Turns out it isn't just us who are huge fans of Millie's new hair, as her famous Love Island co-stars flocked to the comments section to have a swoon.

Faye Winter commented, "She’s just wiped out the field! 😍," and Chloe Burrows wrote, "F * * k off I'm obsessed this is my fav hair on u ever."

Liberty Poole added, "Can’t deal 😍😍😍."

Millie isn't the only celeb to try a silver hue. Back in March 2022, Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan showed off her sleek new hair colour in a gorgeous selfie.

We have a feeling silver hair is going to be the hair colour of the season.