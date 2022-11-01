Hailey Bieber swears by this cult £12 product for ‘dewy, yummy glazed skin’

Hailey Bieber has the whole thing nailed when it comes to a mega-watt glow that looks like it was achieved solely by green juice and fancy spa trips. In fact, her own skincare line Rhode is full of products which promise the 'glazed doughnut' effect.

However, when Hailey took to TikTok to share her current routine for prepping her skin before make-up, we were pleasantly surprised to see that her last step was a very affordable cream that is a hit with celebs and make-up artists.

Speaking to her 10.3 million followers, Hailey shared: "So, my final step with skin prep for make-up is that I like to get a richer, heavier cream and put that in some spots where I get more dry and when I want a bit of sheen and highlight under the make-up."

"A lot of make-up artists use this on me and I love it, but I know it's a little heavy for some people and be a little bit too oily and thick, but the Weleda Skin Food..."

Hailey starts to apply the product to her cheeks.

The 25-year-old continues: "I just use the tiniest bit and I feel like it does the trick that I'm wanting of just adding a little bit more hydration and sheen in the areas that I want it."

The result? Dewy, glazed doughnut skin, duh.

One fan commented, "The Weleda cream about to be sold out [ sic ] "

Another added, "I use Weleda! It's the best and soooo hydrating [ sic ] "

Hailey isn't the only celebrity to use Weleda Skin Food as a primer for dewy make-up. Oh no. Celeb fans include Molly-Mae Hague, Olivia Attwood, Victoria Beckham and more.

Our favourite Weleda Skin Food story is how Love Island's Mary Bedford told her co-stars about the mega-hydrating cream in Love Island 2021 and got all the girls hooked. Chloe Burrows still shares her love for the green-hued tube to this day.

Honestly, it's magic.

Other products that helped Hailey achieve, in her words, 'hydrated, nourished, dewy, glowy, yummy, glazed skin', include the Rhode Peptide Glazing Fluid and Barrier Restore Cream which both currently have a waiting list online.