MAFS UK’s Erica Roberts reveals £8.90 secret for naturally plump lips without filler

From dramatic dinner party showdowns to honeymoon squabbles to a sprinkling of partner swapping (there's always one!) we are already in deep mourning for the second series of Married At First Sight UK.

(Though, dating expert Mel Schilling let it slip during a chat with heat that we can expect the next season of MAFS Australia very soon. We're talking imminently.)

One of the highlights of this season (aside from Paul C Brunson) was the girls' incredible beauty looks. During the show, Adrienne Naylor looked exceptionally radiant, Ella Morgan mastered the glam smoky eye and we were forever wondering about Erica Roberts' go-to nude lip combo which was undeniably A WORK OF ART.

Now, Erica has finally put our minds to rest when answering a general Q&A on her Instagram stories. One fan questioned if the star's plump pout was down to lip filler, which Erica quickly dismissed and later shared what she uses instead.

She replied, 'Nope, I've not had any work done before or after MAFS and I don't think I ever would, I'm too scared!! A great lipliner and lip gloss really goes a long way."

Then, Erica shared her 'fave lip products' which she relies on for naturally full lips. Please enter the Collection Lip Liner in Cappuccinoand the Maybelline Lifter Gloss in shade Moon which are both surprisingly affordable and available on Amazon Prime.

The Maybelline Lifter Gloss went viral on TikTok for being hydrating, plumping (without the tingle) and giving excellent colour payoff.

Customers have rated the gloss five stars for being 'non-sticky and very glossy' with one shopper hailing it the 'best I have ever used.'

They continued, 'The packaging is lovely, the lip gloss is perfect. It just glides on and I don't even know I have it on. So moisturising and light.'

It's so good that Love Island's Chloe Burrows previously called it 'the best f-ing lip gloss in the world'. Well, that settles it.

Chloe spilled all during a GRWM video on YouTube, "It's honestly the best f**king lip gloss in the world, there's no better one. I think I like it because of the texture, it's more watery than it is particularly gloopy and it smells amazing."

Beauty buffs will also remember when supermodel Gigi Hadid shared how she loves the Maybelline Lifter Lip Gloss during an interview with Vogue. Get a lip gloss more in demand, tbh.