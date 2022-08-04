What to pack for Ibiza, according to Saffron Barker

Saffron Barker has given us all the holiday inspo as she recently jetted off on a girls trip to Ibiza - we're not jealous at all.

In her recent YouTube vid, we see Saff getting Ibiza ready by packing her beach club outfits, go-to bikinis and of course her ride or die beauty products. If you're on the hunt for some killer beauty products to take on your summer vacay, Saff has given us her recommendations.

We can all relate to the stressful prep that goes into packing a holiday wardrobe but finding the ultimate beauty products to complete your look is definitely essential.

The Strictly star let her subscribers in on what she was packing before heading to the airport. One product she's loving is the 'Utan Coconut Tanning Water (£17.99)'. We all know the importance of wearing SPF, especially when partying abroad but let's be honest, we all still crave a killer tan. Using a spritz tanning water will keep your skin looking naturally tanned and glowing without the need to pick up any pesky sunburn.

Saffron went on to say how she was loving the haircare brand 'Living Proof' and is taking both the 'Flex Hairspray' and the 'Perfect Hair Day, Dry Shampoo' on her holiday. Both hairspray and dry shampoo are needed when hitting up a beach club to keep hair looking ultra fresh.

SHOP: Saffron Barker's Ibiza Essentials

utan Coconut Tanning Water View offer Spritz all over your face for a naturally sun-kissed, glowing tan. This hydrating face mist lightly tans the skin and keeps the skin feeling fresh and moisturised. Perfect for throwing into a beach bag.

Living Proof Flex Hairspray Best Luxury Product View offer Living Proof Protect and prolong any hairstyle and continue partying away at a beach club with this hairspray from Living Proof. Hate that crispy feeling in your hair? Worry not. This hairspray keeps your hair looking glossy but locked into place.

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo View offer Living Proof Who has the time to wash and blow dry hair when on a girls holiday. Keep hair looking and feeling extra clean and spend more time lounging around the pool with this dry shampoo.

Essentials you need to pack on a girls holiday:

Dreading going to the airport only to discover the suitcase is overweight? - We've all been there. We are all guilty of over packing but don't stress, we have the holiday essentials you need so you can look your best abroad without paying for any excess luggage - winner.

Where is the best places to go this summer in Ibiza?

You may have seen your fave insta influencers posing at a Ibiza beach club and wondering if it's worth a visit. To save you the hassle, we have listed our fave holiday picks so you can get the best out of your Ibiza getaway.

• CBbc Cala Bassa Beach Club - The perfect backdrop for any insta picture. This beach club is a fave for those who enjoy spending the day at a hidden beach with delicious food and a relaxed vibe.

• Blue Marlin Ibiza - If you're looking for a beach club with the best atmosphere, this is the place for you. With a summer full of the hottest music events, Blue Marlin is definitely a place to go.