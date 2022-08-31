Beauty essentials to pack for your last-minute getaway ⛱

Summer is here and if you are getting ready to head on your lush getaway and buying your last-minute beauty essentials, our list of must-have holiday products will come in handy. As well as packing your go-to bikinis, beach cover-ups, sunnies and shorts, knowing you're fully stocked with the right beauty products will make you feel right at home.

When it comes to packing a suitcase, we all have experienced the struggle of making sure it's not overweight before jumping on a flight. One way to avoid this is to pack your fave beauty products in a mini travel size. More room for clothes and bikinis? It's the best of both worlds.

We have made it super easy and listed our top beauty essentials you need to pack to relax and enjoy your holiday. Finding a travel-size version of your daily product is definitely a winner. Whether it's haircare, make-up, sun care or skincare, we have the travel essentials for you.

Here's what travel beauty products you need to pack before you hit the airport...

Holiday top tips for going through the airport

Opt for comfy loungewear - not only to get a killer Insta pic at the airport but to avoid feeling stuck in an uncomfortable pair of jeans when sitting on a flight.

Use a clear make-up bag. Finding a cosmetics bag that is already airport-approved will save you plenty of time when rushing to your gate.