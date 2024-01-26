Love Island Arabella Chi’s iconic name necklace is worth HOW MUCH?

Love Island is back with their All Stars series and whilst we’re here for the drama, it’s the fashion we’re keeping an eye on for when summer finally rolls around.

From their stunning swimwear to their high-street sunglasses, we are taking NOTES.

Our latest obsession? Bombshell Arabella Chi’s name necklace. There have been a few styles over the years which we’ve snapped up and this is just another we want for ourselves.

From ITV Love Island All Stars: on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX Episode 8 Pictured: Arabella This photograph is (C) ITV plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: michael.taiwo1@itv.com

We put our detective skills to the test and hunted down where exactly her diamanté necklace was from, and luckily we found it.

However, pre-warning you, it comes with a hefty price tag.

The star is a big fan of Lulu Kachoo Old English Name Necklace and with the starting price at £2,300(!) we needed a moment to lie down.

But here at heat, we have your backs and we’ve shopped around to find the best alternatives to grab yourself your own for a fraction of the price – you can thank us later.