Love Island Arabella Chi’s iconic name necklace is worth HOW MUCH?

Another Love Island necklace to add to the shopping basket

Love Island Arabella Chi
by Scott Wells |
Published
Love Island is back with their All Stars series and whilst we’re here for the drama, it’s the fashion we’re keeping an eye on for when summer finally rolls around.

From their stunning swimwear to their high-street sunglasses, we are taking NOTES.

Our latest obsession? Bombshell Arabella Chi’s name necklace. There have been a few styles over the years which we’ve snapped up and this is just another we want for ourselves.

From ITV Love Island All Stars: on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX Episode 8 Pictured: Arabella

We put our detective skills to the test and hunted down where exactly her diamanté necklace was from, and luckily we found it.

However, pre-warning you, it comes with a hefty price tag.

The star is a big fan of Lulu Kachoo Old English Name Necklace and with the starting price at £2,300(!) we needed a moment to lie down.

But here at heat, we have your backs and we’ve shopped around to find the best alternatives to grab yourself your own for a fraction of the price – you can thank us later.

SHOP: Arabella Chi necklace dupes

1.

Abbott Lyon Sterling Silver Signature Name Necklace (Gold)

Abbott Lyon Sterling Silver Signature Name NecklaceAbbott Lyon
Price: £89

www.abbottlyon.com

Description

If there was ever anywhere to look for a personalised name necklace, it's Abbott Lyon. From

Abbott Lyon Sterling Silver Signature Name Necklace
Price: £89

www.abbottlyon.com

2.

Etsy Diamond Name Necklace

Etsy Diamond Name NecklaceEtsy
Price: £40.22

www.etsy.com

Description

Etsy is another brilliant place to get yourself a custom goodie. We love this diamond option which

Etsy Diamond Name Necklace
Price: £40.22

www.etsy.com

3.

Not On The Highstreet Crystal Name Necklace

Not On The Highstreet Crystal Name NecklaceNot On The Highstreet
Price: £38

www.notonthehighstreet.com

Description

We’re obsessed with this mix of diamonds and gold name necklace. The statement first letter which

Not On The Highstreet Crystal Name Necklace
Price: £38

www.notonthehighstreet.com

4.

MYKA Brandi Double Plated Name Necklace

MYKA Gold Brandi Double Plated Name NecklaceMYKA
Price: £145

www.myka.com

Description

Take it back to the 90s with this throwback chunky name style from MYKA. It also comes available

MYKA Gold Brandi Double Plated Name Necklace
Price: £145

www.myka.com

5.

Bloom Boutique Round Spinner Personalised Name Necklace

Bloom Boutique Round Spinner Personalised Name NecklaceBloom Boutique
Price: £22.40 (WAS £28)

www.bloom-boutique.co.uk

Description

If a name necklace isn’t your thing, opt for a spinner version with your name delicately engraved

Bloom Boutique Round Spinner Personalised Name Necklace
Price: £22.40 (WAS £28)

www.bloom-boutique.co.uk

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us