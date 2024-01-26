Love Island Arabella Chi’s iconic name necklace is worth HOW MUCH?

Love Island is back with their All Stars series and whilst we’re here for the drama, it’s the fashion we’re keeping an eye on for when summer finally rolls around.
From their stunning swimwear to their high-street sunglasses, we are taking NOTES.
Our latest obsession? Bombshell Arabella Chi’s name necklace. There have been a few styles over the years which we’ve snapped up and this is just another we want for ourselves.
We put our detective skills to the test and hunted down where exactly her diamanté necklace was from, and luckily we found it.
However, pre-warning you, it comes with a hefty price tag.
The star is a big fan of Lulu Kachoo Old English Name Necklace and with the starting price at £2,300(!) we needed a moment to lie down.
But here at heat, we have your backs and we’ve shopped around to find the best alternatives to grab yourself your own for a fraction of the price – you can thank us later.
SHOP: Arabella Chi necklace dupes
Description
If there was ever anywhere to look for a personalised name necklace, it's Abbott Lyon. From
Description
Etsy is another brilliant place to get yourself a custom goodie. We love this diamond option which
Description
We’re obsessed with this mix of diamonds and gold name necklace. The statement first letter which
Description
Take it back to the 90s with this throwback chunky name style from MYKA. It also comes available
Description
If a name necklace isn’t your thing, opt for a spinner version with your name delicately engraved